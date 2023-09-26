"I’m in my grocery store bag" - Kawhi Leonard dishes gut-busting reply on expectations for next NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking forward to a strong campaign in the 2023-24 season with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge. Finishing 5th in the NBA Western Conference standings in the 2022-23 season, this team will come in with a healthier lineup and expects to go all the way.

Time and again, Leonard has proven to lead an NBA team to the promised land after splitting his two championship rings with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

In the 2022-23 season, the former San Diego State Aztec was able to average 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals a game.

When asked by Sideline Sources what to expect in the upcoming season, the Clippers star has something to be excited about.

“I’m in my grocery/corner store bag. Giving people what they want and need!" Leonard said.

With a chance to get a lucrative player extension beyond the 2024-25 season, Kawhi Leonard is expected to go all out and even play more games to help his case for a Supermax deal.

Kawhi Leonard expects big things from Russell Westbrook

Obviously, basketball is a team sport and Kawhi Leonard is surrounded by Steve Balmer with a supporting cast that you can boast in the stacked NBA Western Conference.

Aside from having Paul George by his side, Russell Westbrook came into the Clippers through a mid-season signing. Opting to give the Clippers another shot at going deep in the playoffs, the triple-double king signed for two years for just a cheap $7.8 million deal.

Having another star with the team is something that Kawhi Leonard sees as a huge help and Westbrook's role is critical to the Clippers' success in the upcoming season.

"I mean it's very important to having him (Westbrook) back, even having Bones back, it just gives us continuity," Leonard said. "I feel like, just from a point guard standpoint, a little bit last season, or just coming into it, it was very up and down, and now we just got a Hall of Fame point guard that's been through it. "I think that's going to be big for us coming into the year."

In just 21 games, Russell Westbrook provided the Clippers with his usual across-the-board contribution doing 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game.

The former league MVP stepped it up in the playoffs with 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals before the Clippers lost to Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns in five games during the first round.