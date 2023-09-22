"Very important having him back": Kawhi Leonard stresses the significance of bringing Russell Westbrook back to the Clippers

The LA Clippers are coming in this season with a healthy roster featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook forming their own new "Big Three." For years, the point guard role has been the team's problem, and having Westbrook man the position gives the team an edge over their opponents.

Russell Westbrook came into the Clippers through a midseason trade and provided them with 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

The nine-time NBA All-Star stepped it up in the playoffs when they faced the Kevin Durant-loaded Phoenix Suns in the first round with 23.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.4 bpg and 1.2 spg.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With Kawhi Leonard also looking to have a huge season as his contract extension looms, he is glad to have Russell Westbrook and even Bones Hyland to help them control the floor.

"I mean it's very important to having him (Westbrook) back, even having Bones back, it just gives us continuity," Leonard said. "I feel like, just from a point guard standpoint, a little bit last season, or just coming into it, it was very up and down, and now we just got a Hall of Fame point guard that's been through it.

"I think that's going to be big for us coming into the year."

In 52 games in the 2022-23 season, Kawhi Leonard provided the Clippers with 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.4 spg.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's contract situation with the LA Clippers

Upon coming to the LA Clippers together, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aligned their tenure with the organization for four years guaranteed with a player option on the fifth year.

Now entering their fourth year with the team, the two NBA stars may look to lock themselves up with the organization until the end of their careers through another four-year contract extension.

Expand Tweet

Now both in their 30s, Leonard and George are said to be in close contact with Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank talking about the future of the organization.

“We do talk kind of what the plan is, but we really can’t get into those specifics until the appropriate date," Frank said to the Los Angeles Times. "And, you know, we’ll just have the dialogue and just have very, very honest and open conversations and see if there’s something that makes sense for all sides."

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have a timeline of signing a contract extension with the Clippers until June 30, 2024. If either of them or both decline, they still have the option to sign a three-year extension by Oct. 23, 2024.