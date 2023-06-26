“Paul George is my GOAT” - Brandon Miller clarifies his ‘GOAT’ comments about LeBron James and PG

Newly drafted Charlotte Hornets forward, Brandon Miller, made headlines before the 2023 NBA draft when he expressed his personal admiration for LA Clippers star Paul George, choosing him as his personal GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Miller quickly faced criticism and mockery for his choice, however, Miller later clarified that while George is his personal favorite player, he recognizes LeBron James as the overall GOAT.

During a post-draft interview, Miller said that while George is his personal GOAT, he still thinks that James is the overall GOAT:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Paul George is my GOAT. The GOAT is LeBron James,” Miller said.

“Paul George is my GOAT because I’m a fan of Paul George and I’ve been growing up watching him since I was young and I’ve always, you know, studied his game, and now I’ve kind of stolen his moves and put my own twist on them.”

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Brandon Miller clears up who he thinks *THE* GOAT is “Paul George is my GOAT. The GOAT is LeBron James.”Brandon Miller clears up who he thinks *THE* GOAT is “Paul George is my GOAT. The GOAT is LeBron James.”Brandon Miller clears up who he thinks *THE* GOAT is 😅🐐 https://t.co/qcpCutpA6i

Some may argue that terms like "favorite player" or "idol" better describe Miller's admiration for George. Nevertheless, his clarification should reassure fans about his basketball knowledge and understanding.

Also read: Why did Hornets pick Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with No. 2 pick in 2023 NBA Draft?

Brandon Miller on his expectations for the Hornets next season

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller

Miller also addressed the mixed reaction from Charlotte Hornets fans when he was drafted at No. 2. While some fans were hoping for G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson, Miller expressed his determination to win them over by leading the Hornets to success in the upcoming season. He confidently stated that the team would achieve many victories and even proclaimed that he envisions the Hornets making it to the NBA Finals.

“Well, to the ones that’s booing, I’m here to let you know we’re going to get a lot of wins this year,” Miller said.

In another interview with WCNC’s Ashley Stroehlein, Miller also said that he sees the Hornets making the NBA Finals next season:

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year, so hopefully we’ll get that big trophy at the end. … My message to Charlotte Hornets fans would be that y’all will see us at the end of the year holding that big trophy up.”

Ashley Stroehlein @ashstro



#NBADraft | #BuzzCity | #Hornets | We had a chance to speak with Brandon Miller after the Hornets selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Check out our convo below We had a chance to speak with Brandon Miller after the Hornets selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Check out our convo below ⬇️🏀#NBADraft | #BuzzCity | #Hornets | https://t.co/5WKB0ByhLF

Promising a finals appearance in his rookie season is certainly a bold thing for Miller to do. This is especially true considering that the Hornets are coming off a 27-55 season (14th in the Eastern Conference). However, if Miller can just lead the Hornets back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, that should be enough to win over Charlotte’s success-starved fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes