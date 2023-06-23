Why did Hornets pick Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with No. 2 pick in 2023 NBA draft? 

Brandon Miller was expected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but nobody knew where he would end up getting selected. Victor Wembanyama was the clear No. 1 pick, but it was a toss up from there.

Sitting with the No. 2 pick, the Charlotte Hornets had the choice between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. Despite bringing in both prospects for a final meeting and workout, Michael Jordan and company decided to select the Alabama wing.

Not long after the pick was made, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on why the Hornets went with Miller. From the beginning, he was their guy with the second pick. The organization views him as someone that can be an All-Star-level player for them for years to come.

"All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player."

This season, Miller was one of the top players in college basketball. In 37 games for Alabama, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The 6-foot-9 forward also shot 38.4% from beyond the arc on 7.5 attempts per game.

Did the Charlotte Hornets make the right decision by taking Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson?

There was no wrong answer in this situation, but overall, the Charlotte Hornets made the right decision. From a long-term standpoint, Brandon Miller makes much more sense for them over Scoot Henderson.

Henderson has the potential to be a star in the NBA, but the Hornets already have an All-Star in their backcourt. With LaMelo Ball running the offensive and having the ball in his hands, it could limit the growth of Henderson.

From a fit perspective, Miller is the ideal complement for a point guard like Ball. He is someone that can run the floor with him, and be a reliable kick-out option with high volume.

Along with being a three-and-D wing, Miller has also shown flashes as a shot creator. This could give the Hornets someone who can create for himself and others when Ball is off the floor.

In today's NBA, teams need wings who can shoot from deep and defend at a high level. With that in mind, this decision was a no-brainer for Charlotte.

