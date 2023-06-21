Scoot Henderson NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Scoot Henderson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson could likely be the No. 2 or No. 3 pick. He comes in as a league-ready prospect, having taken the G-League route instead of playing college ball, despite getting offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Georgia.

Henderson began his basketball journey, playing for Carlton J. Kell High School in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Henderson earned the reputation of a high-scoring explosive point guard during that time. He had a 49-point Class 5A Tournament and a program record 53-point career-high game in Class 6A Tournament.

Henderson averaged a whopping 32/7/7 in his junior year in 2021. He led Calron J Kell to the title game. He won the Class 6A Player of the Year and earned first-team 6A All-State honors. Henderson was a consensus five-star recruit and deemed the second-best point guard of the 2021 class.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scoot Henderson didn't return for his senior season, opting to sign a two-year million-dollar deal with the G-League Ignite. He was the youngest player to sign with the NBA's developmental team, aged 17. Henderson made 21 appearances during his rookie year in the Showcase Cup and Exhibition games, averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

One of his highlight performances was against the 2023 NBA draft's best player and No. 1 projected pick, Victor Wembanyama when the G-League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 squared off in an exhibition game. In their first meeting, Scoot tallied 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a 122-115 win. He exited the second game early after suffering a knee injury, which the Ignite lost 112-106.

Henderson made a staggering case to be drafted first overall ahead of Wembanyama after that showdown. If not that, he ensured he didn't just seem like a consolation prize for the team that drafted second in the draft.

Scoot Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game across 19 regular season and 6 Showcase Cup appearances for Ignite in his only season with the team.

Scoot Henderson's scouting report

Scoot Henderson is a 6'2" point guard with a wingspan of 6'9." Henderson is the best guard in this draft, who possessed tremendous explosiveness, speed and high IQ for someone 19 years old. He has been more than comfortable putting himself among the pros. He was 17 when he made his G-League debut and it didn't take him long to be a reliable option.

Henderson's offensive game is what stands out. It is quite a task to stop him in transition. Thanks to his playmaking and midrange shooting ability, he can also be pretty effective in the half-court offense. Henderson is also an efficient rebounder for someone his size. It's one of the underrated aspects of his game.

Scoot Henderson is highly confident and not afraid of the moment. From accelerating a team's rebuild to starting on a contending team, he seems ready for whatever challenge comes his way.

Among the weaknesses in his game, Henderson's shooting percentages from deep and overall shot-making are a bit questionable. He made 42.9% of his field goals, including 27.5% from deep last season on just 2.7 attempts. The volume of his shots from 3-point range are too low considering the needs of the modern-day offense.

Henderson's defensive ability is also not one of his strongest traits. He can be a pesky presence on the perimeter but lacks discipline. Henderson has the athleticism, quickness and strength to be a solid perimeter defensive presence, though.

Scoot Henderson has primarily drawn comparisons to prime Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

Scoot Henderson could be drafted by Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson will likely get picked by the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers at No. 2 or 3 in the draft. It all depends on the direction the Hornets go in as they draft before Portland and could select another top prospect in Brandon Miller.

NBA rumors suggest playoff hopefuls New Orleans Pelicans could look to trade up to draft for Henderson in the draft in exchange for Zion Williamson. So that's a possibility to look out for, as Scoot could be playing on a contender in his first season.

Poll : 0 votes