Why is Kawhi Leonard not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Team USA will take a young roster to the FIBA World Cup, as multiple All-Star talents have been left out of the squad. One of the most notable absentees is Kawhi Leonard.

After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season with an ACL injury, Leonard made 52 regular-season appearances for the LA Clippers last season, along with two playoff appearances. However, Leonard has struggled with his fitness in recent years and hasn't been consistently available for selection.

As such, it would have made no sense for Leonard to put further stress on his body this summer by taking part in the FIBA World Cup. Instead, he will likely be working with his team of doctors, sports scientists, nutritionists and sports therapists to ensure that his body is in its best possible condition heading into next season.

Fortunately, Kawhi Leonard shouldn't be needed by Team USA. Despite the amount of youthfulness in their roster, coach Steve Kerr has a squad that's teeming with athleticism and talent.

Sure, adding a genuine superstar forward like Leonard would have given Team USA a better chance of winning the tournament. However, risking a player's long-term future for short-term success isn't2 something Kerr or Leonard were likely to be eager to do.

Kawhi Leonard isn't the only star missing from Team USA

The veteran forward will be joined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis, among the names of elite talent who will not make the trip to Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

Instead, Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis and Josh Hart will be the veterans who are required to bring focus and grit to the rotation. Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. will highlight the younger names in Team USA's roster.

Walker Kessler, an expert shot-blocker for the Utah Jazz, will continue his rise to prominence this summer and will likely be a core part of Kerr's big-man rotation during the tournament. Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, continues his climb into the upper echelon of NBA talents following multiple impressive seasons since entering the NBA.

Team USA will also boast an impressive rotation of coaches. Kerr will be the head coach, while Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few will undertake the role of assistants. As such, Team USA has an elite coaching group along with some young, dynamic, and explosive players to lean on.

