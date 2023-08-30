Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Suns' stars spotted exiting UCLA after intense practice

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will highlight the Phoenix Suns starting lineup in the 2023-2024 NBA season. There are high expectations being placed on the trio and anything short of a championship run will be considered a failure by fans and critics.

Recently, the trio was spotted exiting the UCLA basketball facility after an intense practice session. The trio seems to be working hard during this off-season on their games in hopes of winning the NBA title.

Several Phoenix Suns players were spotted in this video, including Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol, and Deandre Ayton. This video had the Suns fans hyped as they were pleased to see that the stars are working on their chemistry, which will pay large dividends come playoff time.

Phoenix Suns fans should be especially pleased to see Deandre Ayton among the mix as he has had the most problems with coaches and other Suns personnel over the last season.

Here is a video of a heated discussion between Deandre Ayton and Suns coach:

Ayton was an issue for the Suns' team last season. However, being available for this off-season practice is a major step in the right direction for Ayton and the Suns.

Along with these Suns players, Miles Simon was also spotted exiting the UCLA facility. Simon is the assistant coach of the Phoenix Suns and could see success with the squad next year.

Simon is a former basketball player who played for the University of Arizona as a shooting guard. During his time there, he was able to help them win a championship, the only one in the history of Arizona.

Phoenix Suns management and fans should be excited for next season. It seems that the team has full buy-in from its players who are working hard in the off-season.

Has Kevin Durant ever won an NBA Championship without Steph Curry?

Kevin Durant is arguably the greatest scorer of all time. At nearly 7 feet tall, Durant's jumper is lethal and something the NBA world has never seen. During his illustrious career, Durant has managed to win two NBA championships and was the NBA Finals MVP on both occasions.

However, despite these great performances, there is a blemish on Kevin Durant's legacy as both his titles came when playing alongside Steph Curry. Durant famously joined the all-time great 73-9 Golden State Warriors, a move that was highly criticized around the world.

When Durant joined the Warriors, his team, Oklahoma City Thunder had just lost to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals after being up 3-1. On the other hand, the Warriors went on to lose to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after being up 3-1. This is when the Durant-Warriors pairing happened and resulted in Durant winning two titles.

Durant failed in his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Furthermore, he failed even when paired with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets, a team that was a heavy favorite to win it all. While there is no discrediting Kevin Durant, especially since he was the NBA Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant is on a hunt the another NBA championship, this time with the Phoenix Suns. If he is able to secure this title, it would end all talk about Durant not being able to lead a team to victory and cement his position as an all-time great NBA legend.

