Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 26

By SC Desk
Modified Mar 27, 2025 12:26 IST
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via Khelo India Website)
The seventh day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 had some entertaining moments with a few teams bagging medals. On that note, let's look at what exactly happened at the KIPG 2025 in the national capital at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Delving into the details of the medal tally, Haryana strengthened their pole position with 31 gold medals, 36 silver, and 29 bronze, totaling to 96 medals. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh maintained their second and third ranks, respectively. While TN bagged 26 gold, 17 silver, and 29 bronze, UP secured 22 gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Rajasthan continued to stay in fourth position with 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals, while Maharashtra held the fifth position with 15 gold, 13 silver, and nine bronze medals. Gujarat retained its sixth spot in the tally, accumulating eight gold, 19 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh maintained their seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively. While Delhi secured eight gold, 10 silver, and 18 bronze medals, Karnataka bagged eight gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

On the other hand, Punjab secured a total of 13 medals (7 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), and Andhra Pradesh amassed 15 medals (4 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze).

With the Khelo India Para Games 2025 set to end on Friday, March 27, the state, Union Territory, or institution with the most gold medals will be declared the winner.

The standings of the Medal Tally for the Khelo India Para Games 2025 are as follows:

S.NoTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Haryana31362996
2Tamil Nadu26172568
3Uttar Pradesh22181555
4Rajasthan22162361
5Maharashtra1513937
6Gujarat8191138
7Delhi8101836
8Karnataka84517
9Punjab72413
10Andhra Pradesh48315
11Kerala34512
12Bihar3249
13Madhya Pradesh2428
14Chhattisgarh2316
15Odisha22610
16Telangana2125
17Uttarakhand14813
18Jammu and Kashmir1124
18Jharkhand1124
20Arunachal Pradesh1001
20Goa1001
22Himachal Pradesh0325
23Andaman and Nicobar Islands0112
23Chandigarh0112
25West Bengal0022
26Assam0011
26Nagaland0011
Grand Total170170182522
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: How has the medal tally progressed on Day 7?

On the seventh day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis events took place. Haryana and Tamil Nadu went on to secure one gold medal each. On the other hand, UP secured a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Maharashtra bagged one gold medal. Gujarat secured two silver medals and a bronze medal. Delhi bagged one bronze medal. Punjab went on to bag a silver medal on the seventh day.

Edited by Ankush Das
