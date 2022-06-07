×
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 8

KIYG 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
Modified Jun 07, 2022

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur paid a surprise visit to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, where the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway.

Anurag Thakur, along with Sports Minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh and veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George, watched the Kabaddi finals between Haryana and Maharashtra.

He also interacted with the athletes and felicitated the young Kabaddi champions of the ongoing 2022 KIYG on Tuesday (June 7). He then went on to watch the women's volleyball match as well and also interacted with the young athletes.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said, as per a Government of India press release:

"Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here. We have a huge number of talented athletes who are performing very well and all they need is the right opportunities which we are providing constantly."
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 8 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 8, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, and shooting on June 8.

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
10:00AMKABADDIBOYS
3:00PMKABADDIGIRLS
8:00AMKABADDIBOYS
8:00AMKABADDIGIRLS
11:30AMKABADDIBOYS
3:30PMKABADDIGIRLS

Punjab University

TIMESPORTCATEGORYEVENTS/TEAMS
9:00AMFOOTBALLBOYS-AKERALA VS PUNJAB
2:00PMFOOTBALLBOYS-AGOA VS MIZORAM
9:00AMFOOTBALLBOYS-BHARYANA VS WEST BENGAL
2:00PMFOOTBALLBOYS-BKARNATAKA VS MEGHALAYA

Girls Govt, College Sector 14, Panchkula

TIMESPORTSCATEGORYEVENT
9:00AMWEIGHTLIFTINGBOYS73KG
11:00AMWEIGHTLIFTINGGIRLS64KG
1:00PMWEIGHTLIFTINGBOYS81KG
3:00PMWEIGHTLIFTINGGIRLS71KG

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
7:00AMHOCKEYGIRLS BJHARKHAND VS PUNJAB
9:00AMHOCKEYGIRLS BUTTAR PRADESH VS TAMIL NADU
3:30PMHOCKEYGIRLS AODISHA VS DELHI
5:30PMHOCKEYGIRLS AHARYANA VS BIHAR

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
7:00AMHOCKEYBOYS AUTTAR PRADESH VS PUNJAB
9:00AMHOCKEYBOYS AHARYANA VS BIHAR
3:30PMHOCKEYBOYS BJHARKHAND VS CHANDIGARH
5:30PMHOCKEYBOYS BMANIPUR VS ODISHA

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
7:00AMATHLETICSBOYS1500M HEAT 1
7:10AMATHLETICSGIRLS1500M HEAT 2
8:00AMATHLETICSBOYS100M HEAT 1
8:10AMATHLETICSBOYS100M HEAT 2
8:15AMATHLETICSBOYSHAMMER THROW FINALS-3
8:30AMATHLETICSBOYSHIGH JUMP FINAL-4
8:30AMATHLETICSGIRLSSHOT PUT FINALS-5
8:30AMATHLETICSGIRLS100M HEAT-1
8:40AMATHLETICSGIRLS100M HEAT-1
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

