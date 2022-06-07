Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 8

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur paid a surprise visit to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, where the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway.

Anurag Thakur, along with Sports Minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh and veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George, watched the Kabaddi finals between Haryana and Maharashtra.

He also interacted with the athletes and felicitated the young Kabaddi champions of the ongoing 2022 KIYG on Tuesday (June 7). He then went on to watch the women's volleyball match as well and also interacted with the young athletes.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said, as per a Government of India press release:

"Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here. We have a huge number of talented athletes who are performing very well and all they need is the right opportunities which we are providing constantly."

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 8 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 8, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, and shooting on June 8.

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 10:00AM KABADDI BOYS 3:00PM KABADDI GIRLS 8:00AM KABADDI BOYS 8:00AM KABADDI GIRLS 11:30AM KABADDI BOYS 3:30PM KABADDI GIRLS

Punjab University

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENTS/TEAMS 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS-A KERALA VS PUNJAB 2:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS-A GOA VS MIZORAM 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS-B HARYANA VS WEST BENGAL 2:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS-B KARNATAKA VS MEGHALAYA

Girls Govt, College Sector 14, Panchkula

TIME SPORTS CATEGORY EVENT 9:00AM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS 73KG 11:00AM WEIGHTLIFTING GIRLS 64KG 1:00PM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS 81KG 3:00PM WEIGHTLIFTING GIRLS 71KG

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:00AM HOCKEY GIRLS B JHARKHAND VS PUNJAB 9:00AM HOCKEY GIRLS B UTTAR PRADESH VS TAMIL NADU 3:30PM HOCKEY GIRLS A ODISHA VS DELHI 5:30PM HOCKEY GIRLS A HARYANA VS BIHAR

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:00AM HOCKEY BOYS A UTTAR PRADESH VS PUNJAB 9:00AM HOCKEY BOYS A HARYANA VS BIHAR 3:30PM HOCKEY BOYS B JHARKHAND VS CHANDIGARH 5:30PM HOCKEY BOYS B MANIPUR VS ODISHA

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS 1500M HEAT 1 7:10AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 1500M HEAT 2 8:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS 100M HEAT 1 8:10AM ATHLETICS BOYS 100M HEAT 2 8:15AM ATHLETICS BOYS HAMMER THROW FINALS-3 8:30AM ATHLETICS BOYS HIGH JUMP FINAL-4 8:30AM ATHLETICS GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS-5 8:30AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 100M HEAT-1 8:40AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 100M HEAT-1

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

