Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 8

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur paid a surprise visit to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, where the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway.
Anurag Thakur, along with Sports Minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh and veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George, watched the Kabaddi finals between Haryana and Maharashtra.
He also interacted with the athletes and felicitated the young Kabaddi champions of the ongoing 2022 KIYG on Tuesday (June 7). He then went on to watch the women's volleyball match as well and also interacted with the young athletes.
Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said, as per a Government of India press release:
"Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here. We have a huge number of talented athletes who are performing very well and all they need is the right opportunities which we are providing constantly."
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 8 schedule
Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 8, 2022.
Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, and shooting on June 8.
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Punjab University
Girls Govt, College Sector 14, Panchkula
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
