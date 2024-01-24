Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 23

Maharashtra have moved to the top of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 45 medals. They have bagged 14 gold, 15 silver, and 16 bronze medals thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, hosts Tamil Nadu have slipped to the second position in the standings with 31 medals. They have clinched 12 gold, three silver, and 16 bronze medals in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Haryana have retained the third rank in the medal tally with 32 medals. They have seven gold, six silver, and 19 bronze medals.

Delhi have also retained the fourth position in the standings with 19 medals. They added 10 medals to their tally and have seven gold, six silver, and as many bronze medals.

Punjab are placed fifth with 18 medals, including six gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals. Meanwhile, Gujarat are sixth in the medal tally with nine medals, including five gold, two silver, and as many bronze medals.

Manipur are seventh in the standings with 15 medals in the competition. They have four gold, as many silver medals, and seven bronze medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

West Bengal (11 medals), Uttar Pradesh (10 medals), and Telangana (six medals) are the eighth, ninth, and 10th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Which other states have won a medal at the event?

The other states that have won a medal are:

Rajasthan (10 medals), Kerala (eight medals), Chandigarh (seven medals), Madhya Pradesh (seven medals), Jammu & Kashmir (five medals), Karnataka (three medals), Andhra Pradesh (two medals), Himachal Pradesh (four medals), Odisha (three medals), Bihar (two medals), Jharkhand (two medals), Tripura (two medals), Uttarakhand (two medals), Arunachal Pradesh (one medal), and Chhatisgarh (one medal).

