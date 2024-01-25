Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 24

Maharashtra have retained the top spot in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 72 medals. They have clinched 25 gold, 21 silver, and 26 bronze medals thus far in the ongoing edition of the competition.

Haryana have climbed to the second position in the medal tally with 56 medals, having bagged 18 gold, 11 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu have slipped to third place in the standings with 48 medals. The hosts have clinched 17 gold, eight silver, and 23 bronze medals in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Punjab are fourth with 22 medals in the competition, having bagged eight gold, six silver, and eight bronze. Delhi (fifth spot) have won 23 medals, including seven gold medals, eight silver, and as many bronze medals in the tournament.

Manipur are sixth in the standings with 22 medals, having bagged seven gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals. Telangana (11 medals), Rajasthan (23 medals), Madhya Pradesh (18 medals), and West Bengal (14 medals) are placed between seventh and 10th in the medal tally.

Gujarat (13 medals), Uttarakhand (13 medals), Uttar Pradesh (22 medals), Chandigarh (14 medals), Kerala (14 medals), Odisha (six medals), Jammu & Kashmir (six medals), Bihar (three medals), Karnataka (eight medals), and Himachal Pradesh (10 medals) are placed between 11th and 20th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Chhattisgarh have bagged five medals, while Andhra Pradesh have clinched four medals. Jharkhand and Tripura have a couple of medals each to their name.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Mizoram, and Puducherry have bagged one bronze medal each in the tournament.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Which states have won medals in the Mixed event?

Haryana have won a couple of gold medals, while Rajasthan have bagged two silver medals and hosts Tamil Nadu have clinched two bronze medals thus far in the competition.

