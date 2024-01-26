Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 25

Maharashtra has retained the top spot in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 79 medals. They have bagged 26 gold, 23 silver, and 30 bronze medals in the multi-sport event.

Meanwhile, hosts Tamil Nadu are back in second in the standings with 60 medals. They have clinched 25 gold, 12 silver, and 23 bronze medals in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games. Tamil Nadu is just a couple of gold medals away from moving to the first position.

Haryana slipped to the third spot in the medal tally with 62 medals. They have won 21 gold, 12 silver, and 29 bronze medals. Although they have more medals than Tamil Nadu, the hosts are placed above in the medal tally having won more gold medals.

Punjab (27 medals), Uttar Pradesh (26 medals), Delhi (24 medals), Manipur (22 medals), West Bengal (16 medals), Telangana (12 medals), and Madhya Pradesh (19 medals) are placed between fourth and 10th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Gujarat (16 medals), Uttarakhand (13 medals), Rajasthan (24 medals), Chandigarh (14 medals), Odisha (nine medals), Kerala (15 medals), Karnataka (11 medals), Jammu & Kashmir (six medals), Bihar (three medals) find themselves between 11th and 19th rank in the standings.

All of the top 19 states have won at least a single gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Which are the other states that have won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

20. Himachal Pradesh - 10 medals (four silver and six bronze)

21. Chhattisgarh - 5 medals (three silver and two bronze)

22. Andhra Pradesh - 4 medals (two silver and two bronze)

23. Jharkhand - 3 medals (one silver and two bronze)

24. Tripura - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

Five teams hold the 25th rank in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with one bronze medal each. The teams are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu.