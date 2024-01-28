Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 27

Maharashtra are placed atop the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 94 medals. They have bagged 32 gold, 27 silver, and 35 bronze medals in the competition.

Tamil Nadu are second in the ranking with 68 medals, having bagged 26 gold, 16 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Haryana are third with 75 medals, having secured 26 gold, 15 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

Although both states have 26 gold medals, hosts Tamil Nadu (16 silver medals) are placed above Haryana (15 silver medals) due to a difference in one silver medal.

Telangana (15 medals) are fourth in the standings, having bagged nine gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Punjab (28 medals), Uttar Pradesh (29 medals), Delhi (30 medals), Manipur (22 medals), West Bengal (18 medals), and Rajasthan (30 medals) are placed between fifth and 10th places in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Odisha (16 medals), Gujarat (18 medals), (Madhya Pradesh 21 medals), Kerala (21 medals), and Uttarakhand (13 medals) are placed between 11th and 15th in the medal standings.

While Chandigarh have 15 medals, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have 10 and six medals to their tally, respectively. Karnataka have bagged 16 medals, while Assam have won nine medals in the competition.

Jammu and Kashmir (six medals), Bihar (four medals), Himachal Pradesh (10 medals), and Chhattisgarh (six medals) are placed 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, respectively in the medal tally.

Tripura have two medals, a silver and a bronze, and Arunachal Pradesh have clinched a couple of bronze medals.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Mizoram, and Puducherry have bagged one bronze medal each.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Which states have won medals in the Mixed event?

1. Haryana - 4 medals

2. Rajasthan - 4 medals

3. Maharashtra - 2 medals

4. Tamil Nadu - 4 medals

5. Punjab - 2 medals

6. West Bengal - 2 medals

