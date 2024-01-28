Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 28

Maharashtra retain the first position in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 109 medals, becoming the first time to get past the 100 mark in the competition. They have 37 gold, 32 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu are second in the medal tally with 77 medals in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The hosts have clinched 29 gold, 18 silver, and 30 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Haryana have 84 medals (29 gold, 16 silver, and 39 bronze) at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. They are third in the standings as they have fewer silver medals than hosts Tamil Nadu.

Telangana are fourth in the medal tally with 17 medals (10 gold, two silver, and five bronze medals).

Punjab (32 medals), Rajasthan (34 medals), Delhi (36 medals), Uttar Pradesh (31 medals), West Bengal (21 medals), and Kerala (28 medals) are placed between fifth and 10th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally, respectively.

Manipur (22 medals), Madhya Pradesh (23 medals), Gujarat (20 medals), Odisha (17 medals), Uttarakhand (13 medals), Andhra Pradesh (16 medals), Chandigarh (15 medals), Karnataka (25 medals), Jharkhand (seven medals), and Assam (11 medals) are the next 10 teams in the standings.

Jammu and Kashmir have six medals, while Bihar have four medals. Chhattisgarh have eight medals and Himachal Pradesh have 10 medals.

Puducherry and Tripura have one silver and a bronze medal each, while Arunachal Pradesh have a couple of bronze medals to their name.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu and Mizoram have bagged one bronze medal each.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Which state has the most medals in Men's events?

Haryana have bagged 41 medals in the Men's event, while Maharashtra have clinched 43 medals. Hosts Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are third with 28 medals in the men's events.

