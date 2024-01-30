Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 29

Maharashtra retained the first position in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 127 medals. They have bagged 44 gold, 39 silver, and 44 bronze medals in the current edition of the competition.

Haryana have moved to the second spot in the medal tally with 95 medals, including 33 gold, 20 silver, and 42 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu have slipped to the third position in the standings with 82 medals. The hosts have 29 gold, 19 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

Delhi (44 medals), Rajasthan (39 medals), Punjab (35 medals), Kerala (33 medals), and Telangana (18 medals) have 10 gold medals each to their name. They are placed fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Uttar Pradesh are ninth in the standings with 35 medals, while West Bengal are 10th with 23 medals. Manipur are 11th with 22 medals, Madhya Pradesh are 12th with 26 medals, and Gujarat are 13th with 21 medals.

Odisha (17 medals), Karnataka (30 medals), Andhra Pradesh (20 medals), Chandigarh (16 medals), Uttarakhand (14 medals), Assam (16 medals) are placed between 14th and 19th in the medal tally.

Jharkhand are placed 20th in the standings with seven medals, while Jammu & Kashmir are 21st with six medals. Bihar find themselves 22nd in the medal tally with four medals.

Chhattisgarh (six medals), Himachal Pradesh (four medals), Puducherry (two medals), Arunachal Pradesh (two medals), Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu (one medal), Tripura (one medal), and Mizoram (one medal) are the remaining teams that have won medals in the tournament.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Which state has the most medals in Women's events?

Maharashtra have bagged 57 medals in the women's events, while Haryana have clinched 39 medals. Hosts Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are third with 31 medals in the women's events of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.