Kiren Rijiju, Narinder Batra back Indian athletes against new regulations of Tokyo Olympics

Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. Narinder Batra have come out in strong support of the Indian athletes who are on their way to Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The sports minister and the IOA president have been critical of the regulations for Indian athletes. India has been grouped along with Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Japanese government has asked all the athletes and their support staff from the Group A countries to undergo a daily test for COVID-19 for a week prior to their departure, and then remain in strict isolation on the arrival in Tokyo.

During their three-day-long isolation, these athletes and their support staff have been strictly prohibited from interacting with anyone from any other country.

The strict guidelines for Indian athletes has left the IOA displeased. The IOA has labeled these guidelines as 'unfair' and 'discriminatory'. The IOA believes that these rules will hamper the training of the athletes and will also affect them mentally.

the IOA president and the sports minister have backed the Indian athletes against such rules.

"Any decison that adversely affects Indian athletes is not acceptable. There should not be discrimination in any form" Kiren Rijiju has said.

The minister had earlier emphasized that athletes on their way to Tokyo have been given vaccines against COVID-19, on priority. According to him 99% of the athletes have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine.

IOA president Dr. Narinder Batra is dissatisfied with the arrangements for the Tokyo Olympics

IOA president Dr. Narinder Batra also strongly condemned these regulations and said that he has written to the Tokyo Organizing Committee of Olympic Games (TGOC).

"It is highly unfair for the Indian athletes as they will be looking to peak and in their final stage of preparations and you ask them to sit quietly for three days. Yes, you said they will be allowed to train, but where? Nobody will leave it empty from start till the end of the day. The same is the situation when it comes to eating. "

He sounded rather displeased with the arrangements for the Indian athletes.

"Where do the athletes eat their food? The body requires proteins, calories, supplements etc, moreover, the intake needs to be measured as every athlete has his/her own plan. We also have vegetarians, so who will plan the diet?" Batra asked

Batra said that these constantly changing guidelines for the Tokyo Olympic games are giving him a 'heart attack' every 10 minutes. Narinder Batra is unsure if he will get a response to his letter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy