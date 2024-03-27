LSU's Michaela Rose named SEC Runner of the Week for 5th time following Keyth Talley Invitational exploits

LSU athlete Michaela Rose was named the SEC Runner of the Week for the fifth time in her collegiate career in light of her impressive performance at the Keyth Talley Invitational in Baton Rouge.

Rose broke the 600m collegiate record last week after she ran 1:25:75 at the event held in the Bernie Moore Track Stadium, finishing ahead of Lorena Rangel Batres (1:30.36) and Sophia Wolf (1:30.36).

The athlete surpassed Texas A&M’s Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteet’s record of 1:28.02 from 2022. She also helped LSU win the 4x400m relay competition, with the team clocking 3:31:22 minutes.

Rose’s exlpoits garnerd her the SEC Runner of the Week for the third time in 2024 and the fifth time in her career.

In the 2024 season, she won her first honor in January at Corky Classic Track and Field Meet in the 600 yards. In the following month, she won her second honor at her debut in the 800m race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Michaela Rose has won 7 races so far in 2024

Michaela Rose has produced some impressive performances so far in 2024, winning seven races. The first of these came at the Corky Classic in Birmingham, where she clocked 1:16.76 in the 600-yard event, bettering a 41-year collegiate record of 1:17.38, which was set by Tennsesse’s Delisa Walton in 1982.

It made Rose the only female athlete since 2001 to clock less than 1:18.00 in 600 yards.

The 20-year-old set the LSU-record performance in her 800m race in Boston in February. Rose clocked the fastest season-opening time in collegiate history in her 800m debut at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Her timing of 1:59.49 was impressively seconds away from two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu’s 1:58.40s from the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships in 2021.

The following month, she won the 800m event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March, clocking 2:02:19.

Michaela Rose previously received the 800m NCAA National Champion title in 2023. She was also the SEC Freshman Runner of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

She managed to reach the finals of the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 800m race. However, Rose finished at the sixth position with her timing of 2:01.47s. The LSU athlete also boasts a silver medal in the 800m at the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

In 2022, she won the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the World U-20 Championships.