Melbourne likely to host 2026 Commonwealth Games 

Melbourne has emerged as the frontrunner to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2026. If it does indeed happen, it will be nearly 20 years for the Australian city since hosting the event last time.

According to reports, the Commonwealth Games Federation approached Melbourne officials about the possibility of the city filling in as an emergency host within very short notice.

The Victorian government has been approached by the Commonwealth Games Federation, perhaps after no other city in more than 50 Commonwealth nations came forth to host the event.

Melbourne last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and Gold Coast hosted it 12 years later in 2018. Overall, Australia has hosted the event five times, beginning with Sydney in 1938, followed by Perth in 1962 and Brisbane in 1982.

The decision was taken after the original host, the South African city of Durban, pulled out.

Melbourne has existing infrastructure to support over 5,000 athletes and officials who attend the event. With cities like Shepparton, Ballarat and Bendigo having some world-class stadiums, it would be well-suited to host big events.

The city has emerged as a contender to host the 2026 event, after no other city in more than 50 Commonwealth countries was reportedly willing to host the games.



Melbourne set to step into breach as 2026 Commonwealth Games host

Melbourne is one of the few top cities that could fill the space for hosting the CWG at short notice, as most of the sporting facilities and surrounding infrastructure are top-class.

A senior Victorian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

"We’ve had discussions with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and we are doing some preliminary studies to see if it works. We've got a short timeframe and we need to have the facilities up to speed. But it would have a regional focus.“We’re looking at a 2026 Games, but we’ve made no commitment."

A CGF spokesperson said:

"The CGF remains in positive dialogue with a number of Commonwealth Games Associations that are interested in hosting future editions of the Commonwealth Games. We are working hard to secure a host for the 2026 Games in advance of Birmingham 2022 and are confident this timeline will be achieved."

