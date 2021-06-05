Mental health experts to accompany Team Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics

A team of mental health specialists will reportedly be accompanying the Great Britain team at the Tokyo Olympics. The experts will be providing support to the athletes and support staff during their stay in Japan in an effort to help them in performing better at the games.

Based on the report, there will be 10 individuals who will work under a sports psychologist and a doctor. The Tokyo Olympics was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The quadrennial event will start on July 23 and conclude on August 8.

The pandemic has changed the lives of people globally and also had adverse effects leading to mental illness. The lockdown and the subsequent quarantine rules severely affected the athletes, impacting their individual performances. For many, it also brought about a change in perceptions for the future.

“We already took mental health very seriously but we recognise such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life,” British Olympic Association (BOA) was quoted as saying to The Times. "The Tokyo Olympics will be completely different this time due to stringent COVID-19 protocols."

Security company to help Team GB in tackling online abuse at Tokyo Olympics

The BOA has also acquired the services of a specialist company who will help Team Great Britain tackle online abuse during the Tokyo Olympics. The company had earlier successfully assisted Team Great Britain during the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Team Great Britain will also work closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to monitor and address any abuse toward athletes or support staff during the Tokyo Olympics. Team Great Britain Chef de Mission Mark England said the contingent is a reflection of culture, society and diversity within the UK.

“What the Team GB Olympic team is, is a reflection of Great Britain, of Great British society and the diversity which exists within the United Kingdom, and the Team GB and British Olympic team that you'll see selected is a reflection of that,” England told Sky Sports News.

