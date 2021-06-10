Tokyo Olympics village might not have alcohol supply, athletes to be monitored through GPS

In what could come as a surprise for many, the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics could ban alcohol in public areas of the village. The move comes after Tokyo and many parts of Japan are in a state of partial shutdown and emergency, with bars and restaurants closing early and with alcohol being banned.

The Tokyo Olympics, which start on July 23 amid a pandemic, could see more coronavirus testing and vaccination hubs than party and fun areas. More than 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympians will be housed in the Games village along with several team and Games officials.

A policy is not yet in place to ban alcohol in public areas of the Games Village. However, Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, said it would be a difficult task to ban alcohol in athletes’ private rooms in the village.

Muto, speaking to Japanese media after a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board, said partying and supply of alcohol would be banned from dining areas and public places.

He added that no policy is in place but some clarity on the same is expected by the end of this month. ''We have not yet clearly decided on the alcohol policy. We hope to do so by the end of this month.,” Muto told Japanese media.

GPS monitoring for Tokyo Olympics athletes, officials

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee CEO said athletes, officials and media personnel will have to agree to a clause to allow the organizing committee to use GPS to monitor their movements at the Tokyo Olympics through smartphones.

All athletes and team officials will be in a bio-bubble, both at the Games Village as well as at training venues and Olympic stadiums.

Muto, however, said the monitoring would not be for behavioral purposes. ''We are not going to monitor their behavior. It’s not for that purpose. The thing is, though, if there should be issues with their activity, then, since the GPS function will be on, we'll be able to verify their activities,” Muto explained.

Everyone entering Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will have to undergo a coronavirus test twice, once before leaving their home country and a second test on arrival at the port of entry in Japan. They should also submit an activity plan to the authorities and limit their movements for 14 days after entering the country.

Although cases have been on the decline in Tokyo and other neighborhoods, the Olympic organizing committee is not ready to leave anything to chance that could hamper the smooth conduct of the Tokyo Olympics.

