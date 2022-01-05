Parlympian Sharad Kumar to interact with kids under "Meet the Champions" initiative

Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medalist Sharad Kumar is all set to take the "Meet the Champions" initiative one step forward. He will participate in a special session with school children at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on January 7, 2022.

Indian sailing duo Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy will also interact with students from 75 schools at Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School in Rameswaram on January 6.

The 'Meet the Champions' program is an initiative organized to inculcate importance of fitness, balanced diet and sports amongst the youth. The Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Education are putting in joint efforts to run the 'Meet the Champions' program over the next two years.

All Olympians as well as Paralympians are taking part in the initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This program is being conducted to boost and inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Santulit Aahar), fitness and sports among the students.

Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia participated in Meet the Champions' initiative

2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Champion Neeraj Chopra interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad.

The Indian javelin thrower took part in an ambitious outreach program that is organized with the view of "a newer, healthier and fitter India." It is being conducted to connect India’s ace athletes with school children.

Neeraj conducted a very interactive session with the kids. The topics included correct eating habits, proper fitness regimes and small valuable life stories.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia also visited the Aarohi Model School and participated in the 'Meet the Champions' initiative in Panipat, Haryana on December 23, Thursday.

"I had a lot of fun meeting all the kids, missed school days. I hope that this meeting will encourage children too and they will take this campaign forward so that our country can progress further," wrote Bajrang Punia after his interaction with the kids.

