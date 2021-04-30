SAI to allow Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian athletes to train in small groups during isolation amid COVID-19 surge  

Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian athletes will be allowed to train in small groups even during quarantine at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campuses across the country. Every athlete reaching the SAI center has to go through a mandatory seven-day isolation period.

The decision was made keeping in mind the need for the Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes to continue with their training without any disruption. The SAI has also decided to conduct COVID-19 tests every week to monitor the health of the athletes on a regular basis.

According to a SAI statement, innovative methods have been taken where a small group of athletes, coaches and training partners will be created for the Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes. The whole group will remain detached from the rest until their quarantine period is over.

The SAI statement read:

“Training in a smaller group during quarantine period will also ensure that large scale transmission of the virus is prevented. During the quarantine period, general fitness and monitored training on a staggered schedule would be allowed. The coach/support staff/sparring partners involved in training for such an athlete would form part of the individual athlete’s group and follow the same regime as the athlete. They won’t be allowed to interact with athletes/support staff in the bio-bubble until the test results of the whole group comes out negative at the end of the initial quarantine period of seven days.”

Entire group needs to be COVID-19 negative to merge with others

In case anyone from the small group is found COVID-19 positive at the end of their quarantine period, everyone from the set will have to serve another seven-day in isolation. The entire pack will be allowed to start training with others in the bio-bubble once each and everyone tests negative.

If any athlete's test comes out COVID-19 positive but he/she is asymptomatic, his/her fitness regime will continue under strict medical protocols through video calls. SAI will also arrange counseling sessions for athletes to boost their morale.

Earlier, Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian paddler G Sathiyan had stated that serving long isolations at this point in time would be harsh on any athletes’ body.

Sprinter Dutee Chand, who was in the Indian squad for the World Athletics Relays, had to spend seven days in quarantine upon her arrival at NIS Patiala earlier this month.