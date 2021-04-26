India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, six others test COVID-19 positive  

Seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team, including skipper Rani Rampal, have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) press statement. All the players and support staff were tested on April 24. The affected members are asymptomatic and have been isolated and kept under observation at SAI NCOE Bangalore

Apart from the players, video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also contracted the virus. The Sjoerd Marijne-coached side, who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics back in 2019, have restarted their international competitions post COVID-19 lockdown with two exposure trips to Argentina and Germany this year.

“Seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol,” the SAI statement read.

“The seven players who have tested positive are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila. In addition, video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also tested positive,” the statement further added.

COVID puts a dent in India's Tokyo 2021 preparations

Unlike their male counterparts, the women have endured a tough time on both their exposure tours, failing to pocket a single win. While they played out three draws and suffered four losses in their tour to Argentina, the Rani Rampal-led side lost all their matches in Germany.

Now with a mandatory 14-day isolation and post-quarantine recovery, it puts a question mark on the Indian women’s preparation ahead of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics. Unlike men, the India women’s hockey team are not part of the ongoing women’s FIH Pro League.

At the Tokyo Olympics, India have been placed in Group A alongside Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Africa.

Despite the positive tests, there has been no reaction from Hockey India.