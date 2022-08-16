Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 3 result: Mumbai Khiladis outclass Rajasthan Warriors to win 51-43

Day 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 began with a cracker of a contest between the Mumbai Khiladis and the Rajasthan Warriors on Monday, August 15 in Pune.

After suffering a 69-44 defeat against the Gujarat Giants on opening night, the Khiladis bounced back strongly to outclass the Warriors. They won 51-43 to take home the points following an entertaining encounter.

Mumbai captain Vijay Hajare won the toss and placed his faith in the side's defense and they did not disappoint. Both sides started well, with the first batch of Mumbai's defenders getting out seconds before a Dream Run. However, the second batch held out longer, with Sreejesh S impressing.

The second and third batches of the Mumbai defense earned Dream Run points to finish Turn 1 with an 18-4 scoreline against them.

In response, the Rajasthan defenders couldn't match the levels that the Khiladis showed. The Mumbai attackers kept picking up points at the right intervals, with some excellent pole dives on display. While the Warriors did pick up two points for a Dream Run, Mumbai got ten Rajasthan players out to take a 29-20 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis defense proves to be too good for Rajasthan Warriors

The Mumbai Khiladis followed their impressive first inning performance with another brilliant defensive effort in the second. Key players like Hajare stepped up to the plate as the Khiladis picked up four defensive points, conceding 21 to the Rajasthan Warriors.

With only an eight-point lead heading into Turn 4, it was going to take some out-of-the-world defending for the Warriors to stay in the game. Captain Akshay Ganpule led their charge right from the onset, giving them some hope by holding out for a Dream Run.

However, Mumbai proved to be too good on the night, eventually winning 51-43.

The Rajasthan Warriors will aim to bounce back from defeat in Match 5, while the Mumbai Khiladis will next be seen in action in Match 7 on August 17.

