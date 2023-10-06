[Watch] Players revel in euphoria as Indian Hockey Team clinches gold by beating Japan by 5-1

In an electrifying showdown at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, the Indian men's hockey team delivered a stellar performance, securing a historic gold medal by defeating reigning champions Japan by 5-1 on October 6 (Friday).

This victory not only marked India's fourth gold medal in men's hockey but also secured a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. In the wake of their historic triumph, the Indian players expressed their elation and pride in securing the gold medal.

Expand Tweet

Under the adept coaching of Craig Fulton, the Indian team displayed a formidable performance, while guided by the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh. Their aggressive gameplay and strategic moves kept Japan on the defensive foot, forcing them to play catch-up throughout the match.

The skipper played a crucial role, scoring two goals through penalty corners in the 32nd and 59th minutes.

Amit Rohidas added to the tally with a goal in the 36th minute, while Manpreet Singh and Abhishek found the net in the 25th and 48th minutes, respectively, through field efforts. Despite Japan managing to convert a penalty corner in the 51st minute, India's lead remained unassailable.

India's Men's hockey team seals fourth Asian Games gold in unbeaten streak

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing one of the best dream runs in the history of the Asian Games. They systematically outplayed their opponents, defeating Uzbekistan 16-0, Singapore 16-1, Japan 4-2, Pakistan 10-2, Bangladesh 12-0, and edging past South Korea 5-3 in the semifinals.

Having previously defeated Japan in the group stage, India approached the final with a well-thought-out strategy. They capitalized on their strengths and exploited Japan's weaknesses. The Indian forwards relentlessly attacked the Japanese defense, displaying remarkable synergy and coordination on the field.

The match showcased India's focused and determined approach, resulting in their gold medal win, the fourth in the history of the Asian Games. India had previously won gold in men's hockey in Bangkok, Thailand (1966 and 1998), and Incheon, South Korea (2014).