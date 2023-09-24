We are Atletico de Madrid, we never back down: Carlos Santamarina, head coach of Inter Kashi FC

In the heart of India's football landscape, a new dawn is breaking, ushering in an era of transformation and unparalleled potential. The catalyst behind this transformative journey is none other than the illustrious Atletico de Madrid, a name synonymous with football excellence.

From the heart of India's spiritual center, Varanasi, where the seeking internal self often takes precedence over sports, Atletico de Madrid has set its sights on cultivating a footballing revolution.

Their ambitious project, known as Inter Kashi FC, seeks to not only bolster the city's footballing identity but also chart a new course for Indian football.

Sportskeeda got an opportunity to interview Carlos Santamarina, head coach of Inter Kashi FC, and Arindam Bhattacharya, goalkeeper of the side. We explored Atletico de Madrid's motivations, strategies, and challenges as they endeavor to leave an indelible mark on Indian football.

Their vision extends far beyond the first season, encompassing the establishment of academies and reserve teams — a vision that mirrors their successful model in the global footballing arena.

Q. How has the journey of Atletico de Madrid's partnerships with ATK and subsequently Jamshedpur FC unfolded? What were Atletico de Madrid's key contributions to these two teams, and what does the club envision contributing to Inter Kashi FC, its third collaborative venture in India?

Carlos Santamarina - The relationship between these two clubs is quite distinct. We have established a very positive rapport with Jamshedpur FC, and our previous partnership with ATK, which has now transformed into Mohun Bagan Super Giants, was also productive.

However, our current association with the Tata Group is exceptionally strong. While I can't precisely pinpoint the reasons for the contract's termination, I can confirm that we maintain an ongoing contract with Tata, specifically with Jamshedpur FC.

Now, as we embark on this new challenge with Inter Kashi FC, we are committed to applying our wealth of experience. This project is unique in its demands, primarily because this team is essentially starting from scratch. We had to make pivotal decisions just two weeks ago, and swiftly complete player signings.

A crucial aspect of our vision is nurturing talent from a young age through our academy. Furthermore, we are dedicated to supporting Indian coaches in their professional growth.

This is our primary objective here – to contribute our best efforts to Indian football, which is undergoing rapid growth. India possesses an abundance of talent, and we aim to be a part of its continued development.

Q. Having worked extensively with academies, we would like to inquire about your perspective on Indian players. What are the specific areas where you believe they may be lacking and need improvement?

Carlos Santamarina: Certainly, in my humble opinion, the most crucial aspect to consider in Indian football is its cultural context. While it's true that football has been a part of the country's sporting landscape for a considerable period, there is a need for players to enhance their ability to adapt to diverse situations and make informed decisions on the field.

Technically, they possess considerable skill, and their tactical discipline is noteworthy. Indian footballers are known for their strong work ethic.

What requires more attention is their comprehension of the game itself. It's those finer nuances and the ability to grasp the intricacies that can often make the difference between victory and defeat.

Our approach is centred around this philosophy, emphasizing the importance of understanding the game thoroughly and ensuring that every action on the field has a purpose and rationale.

Q. You've made a transition from an established ISL club to a club that is just starting its journey. Can you share your perspective on whether you saw a greater opportunity for development by starting fresh, as opposed to contributing to an already well-established club?

Carlos Santamarina: Indeed, it's an immense challenge that we're facing. The fact that we're essentially starting from scratch can be quite daunting. However, when I received the call from Atletico de Madrid, I didn't hesitate for a moment; I immediately accepted the opportunity.

The reason is simple: we have an exceptional team of professionals working both in India and in Madrid. I have absolute confidence that we will accomplish our objectives.

Nevertheless, it's crucial for everyone to grasp the magnitude of the challenge in this inaugural season. Just a month ago, we didn't even have a squad; we had to start the process of signing players.

And only two weeks ago, we commenced our preseason training. Currently, it's the players' turn to familiarize themselves with our methodologies and game model.

We are exerting tremendous effort, and rest assured, we are Atletico de Madrid – we never back down. These are formidable challenges, but when I was approached, I had no doubts.

Our entire staff shares this commitment, and we are fully aware that it's a real and very demanding challenge. However, we are here to give it our all.

Q. Considering that you haven't had a conventional preseason, as you mentioned, unlike some of the other elite teams, what are your thoughts on the current state of the squad you've put together?

Carlos Santamarina: The team is progressing steadily, and as you've rightly pointed out, we are putting in a tremendous amount of effort. Our training sessions are quite intense, spanning both mornings and afternoons.

It's true that we need time to fully develop, but we're committed to giving our best. We're following a structured approach, and our ultimate aim is to achieve our objectives.

However, as Simeone always emphasizes, we take it one day at a time and one game at a time. We acknowledge that we aren't in the same position as some other teams who haven't participated in events like the Durand Cup or maintained a stable squad for two years. The transition won't be straightforward, but rest assured, we are determined and have no doubts about giving it our all.

Q. What is the philosophy that Atletico Madrid will be instilling in this club? Could you shed some light on the approach that the club will be adopting?

Carlos Santamarina: The philosophy aligns with what I previously mentioned: in the senior team, our primary goal is to win. We are wholeheartedly dedicated to this objective, working diligently towards it.

Our next step involves establishing an academy that adheres to Atletico De Madrid's methodology. We benefit from strong support from Madrid, and our intention is to share our extensive knowledge with Indian coaches.

This philosophy represents a long-term commitment, and it involves putting in consistent hard work day by day. It's worth noting that the approach for the main team differs significantly because there, the pressure to succeed is intense, and everyone is focused on achieving victory.

While we will certainly strive for success, the academy represents a new beginning, and we are starting from the ground up.

Q. What kind of realistic expectations do you have for this season?

Arindam Bhattacharya: As a footballer, my primary aspiration is to secure victory in every game we play, focusing on each match individually. Admittedly, I haven't closely followed the I-League for the past seven or eight years, as I was actively participating in ISL. Nevertheless, I will make every effort to contribute my best to the team and strive for success.

Of course, the actual outcome will only become clear at the end of the season, so we'll have a better understanding of our standing then. Nonetheless, we are committed to thorough preparation and aiming for a strong season, starting from the very beginning.

Q. Arindam, having been a part of ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan and now with Inter Kashi, can you provide insights into the evolution of Indian football through the lens of Atletico Madrid's involvement?

Arindam Bhattacharya: I believe that ATK achieved success with Atletico de Madrid (ATM) because they maintained a high level of professionalism and took care of all aspects, including coaching staff and footballing strategies. The same level of professionalism and comprehensive support is in place at Inter Kashi FC.

Now, it's our responsibility as players to diligently follow the instructions we receive and work towards achieving our goals. The management has ensured that everything is handled in a highly professional manner, relieving us of unnecessary worries.

Our primary focus should be on playing football, which is an excellent situation for any athlete. It's now our turn to perform well and strive for a successful season.

Q. Why did Atletico Madrid opt for Varanasi as their next project, given that the city is primarily renowned for its spiritual significance rather than for sports like football? In other words, what motivated the club's decision to establish a presence there?

Carlos Santamarina: I'm not privy to the details of the final decision-making process, but what I do know is that Atletico Madrid is highly enthusiastic about this project.

The state of Uttar Pradesh holds significant regional importance here in India, boasting a sizable population of football enthusiasts. Remarkably, there has been no professional football club established in this entire region until now.

I believe this presented a remarkable opportunity for Atletico Madrid, and likewise, it's a significant chance for Inter Kashi to collaborate with Atletico Madrid in creating the first-ever professional football club in this region. While I may not have all the specifics, this certainly appears to be one of the primary motivations.

Q. Is your focus primarily on recruiting for the main team this season, or are you also considering the establishment of a reserve team and other auxiliary teams in the future, similar to the structure that a club like Atletico Madrid typically has?

Given the limited time available, is the immediate priority centred on the main team, with plans for reserve teams and academies in subsequent seasons?

Carlos Santamarina: This project is a long-term endeavor, and currently, our primary focus is on the main team. We've been diligently building the team, and the season is set to commence in just a few days.

Once that phase is complete, we'll transition to the next steps of the project. While I can't provide specific start dates, we are indeed considering the establishment of a reserve team and an academy.

However, it's crucial for us to proceed step by step, particularly given the time constraints. The priority right now is to create a competitive main team, as our league is highly challenging, and we aim to be among the top contenders.

We understand that it won't be easy, but we're determined to give it our best shot. So, in these initial months, our primary emphasis is on the main team, but the subsequent phases are firmly in our plans.

Q. Could you share your perspective on the primary challenges and opportunities within the current Indian football landscape as you see them?

Arindam Bhattacharya: The crux of the matter revolves around seizing the right opportunities and knowing how to utilize them. Opportunities are indeed available; there are clubs and academies in place. However, the challenge lies in making the correct choices.

In the past, distractions like media and social platforms like Facebook weren't as prevalent, but today, they are. It can be challenging for young players to stay focused amidst these distractions.

I believe that if they can maintain their focus on their goals and steer clear of these distractions, it could make their journey more manageable.