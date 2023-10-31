Which 3 NBA players benefit the most from James Harden trade?

With reports of James Harden being traded for the Los Angeles Clippers, the biggest NBA storyline of the summer seems to have finally reached an end. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the news of 'The Beard's trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. He will now suit up alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook to change the balance of power out West.

The trade details were also revealed with the Sixers acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks, and a pick swap for Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev.

Surely, the Clippers will be looked at as winners of the trade considering they now have the most formidable squad. The trade elevates them to bonafide title contenders and the expectations are nothing else but a championship.

On that note, here are three players who can massively benefit from the James Harden trade.

3 players who can benefit from James Harden becoming a Clipper

#3 James Harden's astute playmaking helps Ivica Zubac

James Harden's an experienced floor general and his chemistry with center Ivica Zubac will be one to watch out for. He has been a reliable starting center for the Clippers, and his ability to switch and guard wings will be beneficial as Harden calls plays.

Harden led the league in assists last year, and if he finds Zubac in positions where he can be an offensive force, the center will be among the points given that he's a strong interior scorer. The last two seasons were the first time he has ever averaged double-figures in scoring, and the efficiency greatly increases with Harden in the mix.

#2 Kawhi Leonard and load management

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's injury history has been a bane for the Clippers, but with Harden coming in, 'The Klaw' can surely be rested for a few games allowing him to stay healthy. With the NBA's new rule of resting one star for one game, Tyronn Lue can now use a rotation policy to keep his key player fresh throughout the regular season, and use the best of the him in the playoffs.

On the game front, Harden's high IQ playmaking makes him a seamless fit in the Clipper's offense. Logically, it makes sense to run the offense through the former MVP when Leonard is on the bench, and make use of his three-point shooting when he's on the floor with Leonard. What was not a sight in Brooklyn where Harden would dictate the offense with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in tow, could well be a reality with Leonard and George.

#1 Tyrese Maxey can make a case for himself as an All-Star

Tyrese Maxey's numbers in the first three games have been stellar. In the games he's taken over Harden's role so far, he's been averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists — digits that have already started the All-Star buzz.

With Harden facilitating the plays for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, the young guard had to take the backseat. Nonetheless, he averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for the Sixers last season.

James Harden's exit will surely see Maxey grow more into his role as the starting playmaker for the side. Apart from his consistent scoring in the last three games, he has also shown some amazing chemistry with big man Joel Embiid.

Their skill sets make them solid in terms of pairing and their ability to read each other to perfection in pick-and-roll situations. This could very well be his breakout season considering he has never been a All-Star.