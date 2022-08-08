Who all won medals for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 - Full list of medals won by India in CWG 2022

The Indian contingent wrapped up an excellent campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Monday (August 8) with a rich haul of 61 medals to finish fourth in the medal standings.

PV Sindhu led India's gold rush on the final day of the Birmingham Games, with fellow shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty joining in. Legendary paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal added one more gold medal to India's tally, with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran contributing a bronze.

In the men's hockey final, India had to be content with the silver medal after being hammered 0-7 by Australia.

With a flurry of medals on the final day, the contingent finished their memorable CWG 2022 outing with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. While 35 were brought home by the male athletes, the women grabbed 23 medals. India further pocketed three more medals through mixed events.

Final medal standings of CWG 2022 (Image courtesy: CWG website)

Indian athletes collected a total of 66 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, out of which 16 were from shooting. Considering that shooting wasn't a part of the 2022 edition, this was indeed a commendable effort.

Right before the Birmingham Games were to begin, India suffered a massive blow with Olympic gold medalist and defending men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra pulling out due to a groin injury. His absence ultimately didn't make much of a difference to India's medal count as the contingent put in an all-round effort to break new ground in multiple sports.

This time wrestling delivered the maximum medals (12), out of which six were glittering gold. Weightlifting was the next best with 10 medals. Athletics was the third-most successful sport for India in Birmingham, contributing as many as eight medals. It was a massive rise of five medals from the three that India had pocketed in Gold Coast.

On that note, here's a look at the full list of Indian medalists at CWG 2022:

List of Indian medal winners in Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu was one of the gold medalists from the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)

Gold Medalists

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49 kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men's 67 kg Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting Men's 73 kg

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh Lawn Bowls Women's fours Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table tennis Men's team Sudhir Para powerlifting Men's heavyweight Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's freestyle 65 kg Sakshi Malik Wrestling Women's freestyle 62 kg Deepak Punia Wrestling Men's freestyle 86 kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's freestyle 53 kg Naveen Malik Wrestling Men's freestyle 74 kg

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Bhavina Patel Table tennis Women's singles C3–5 Nitu Ghanghas Boxing Women's 48 kg Amit Panghal Boxing Men's 51 kg Eldhose Paul Athletics Men's triple jump Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women's 50 kg Sharath Achanta, Sreeja Akula Table tennis Mixed doubles P. V. Sindhu Badminton Women's singles Lakshya Sen Badminton Men's singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Badminton Men's doubles Sharath Achanta Table tennis Men's singles

Silver medalists

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Men's 55 kg Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Women's 55 kg Shushila Likmabam Judo Women's 48 kg Vikas Thakur Weightlifting Men's 96 kg India badminton team - Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu Badminton Mixed team

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Tulika Maan Judo Women's +78 kg Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Anshu Malik Wrestling Women's freestyle 57 kg Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 10,000 m walk Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000 m steeplechase Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh, Dinesh Kumar Lawn bowls Men's fours

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Abdulla Aboobacker Athletics Men's triple jump Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Achanta Table tennis Men's doubles Sagar Ahlawat Boxing Men's +92 kg India men's hockey team Hockey Men's tournament India women's cricket team Cricket Women's cricket

Bronze medalists

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting Men's 61 kg Vijay Kumar Yadav Judo Men's 60 kg Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting Women's 71 kg Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting Men's 109 kg Gurdeep Singh Weightlifting Men's +109 kg Saurav Ghosal Squash Men's singles

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Men's high jump Divya Kakran Wrestling Women's freestyle 68 kg Mohit Grewal Wrestling Men's freestyle 125 kg Jaismine Lamboria Boxing Women's lightweight Pooja Gehlot Wrestling Women's freestyle 50 kg Pooja Sihag Wrestling Women's freestyle 76 kg Mohammad Hussamuddin Boxing Men's featherweight

Athlete/Team Name Sport Event Deepak Nehra Wrestling Men's freestyle 97 kg Sonalben Patel Table tennis Women's singles C3–5 Rohit Tokas Boxing Men's welterweight India women's hockey team Hockey Women's tournament Sandeep Kumar Athletics Men's 10,000 m walk Annu Rani Athletics Women's javelin throw Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal Squash Mixed doubles Srikanth Kidambi Badminton Men's singles Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Badminton Women's doubles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table tennis Men's singles

