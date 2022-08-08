Who all won medals for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 - Full list of medals won by India in CWG 2022

In the men's hockey final, India had to be content with the silver medal after being hammered 0-7 by Australia.
With a flurry of medals on the final day, the contingent finished their memorable CWG 2022 outing with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. While 35 were brought home by the male athletes, the women grabbed 23 medals. India further pocketed three more medals through mixed events.
Indian athletes collected a total of 66 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, out of which 16 were from shooting. Considering that shooting wasn't a part of the 2022 edition, this was indeed a commendable effort.
Right before the Birmingham Games were to begin, India suffered a massive blow with Olympic gold medalist and defending men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra pulling out due to a groin injury. His absence ultimately didn't make much of a difference to India's medal count as the contingent put in an all-round effort to break new ground in multiple sports.
India at Commonwealth Games (W/out Shooting & Archery)2010 (Home Advantage)21🥇 15🥈 27🥉 - 63 Medals201411🥇 21🥈 15🥉 - 47 Medals201819🥇 16🥈 15🥉 - 50 Medals2022 22🥇 16🥈 23🥉 - 61 MedalsBest ever Performance at CWG!!
This time wrestling delivered the maximum medals (12), out of which six were glittering gold. Weightlifting was the next best with 10 medals. Athletics was the third-most successful sport for India in Birmingham, contributing as many as eight medals. It was a massive rise of five medals from the three that India had pocketed in Gold Coast.