Who all won medals for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 - Full list of medals won by India in CWG 2022

PV Sindhu won the women&#039;s singles gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)
PV Sindhu won the women's singles gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 08, 2022 08:53 PM IST

The Indian contingent wrapped up an excellent campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Monday (August 8) with a rich haul of 61 medals to finish fourth in the medal standings.

PV Sindhu led India's gold rush on the final day of the Birmingham Games, with fellow shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty joining in. Legendary paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal added one more gold medal to India's tally, with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran contributing a bronze.

In the men's hockey final, India had to be content with the silver medal after being hammered 0-7 by Australia.

With a flurry of medals on the final day, the contingent finished their memorable CWG 2022 outing with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. While 35 were brought home by the male athletes, the women grabbed 23 medals. India further pocketed three more medals through mixed events.

Final medal standings of CWG 2022 (Image courtesy: CWG website)
Indian athletes collected a total of 66 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, out of which 16 were from shooting. Considering that shooting wasn't a part of the 2022 edition, this was indeed a commendable effort.

Right before the Birmingham Games were to begin, India suffered a massive blow with Olympic gold medalist and defending men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra pulling out due to a groin injury. His absence ultimately didn't make much of a difference to India's medal count as the contingent put in an all-round effort to break new ground in multiple sports.

India at Commonwealth Games (W/out Shooting & Archery)2010 (Home Advantage)21🥇 15🥈 27🥉 - 63 Medals201411🥇 21🥈 15🥉 - 47 Medals201819🥇 16🥈 15🥉 - 50 Medals2022 22🥇 16🥈 23🥉 - 61 MedalsBest ever Performance at CWG!!

This time wrestling delivered the maximum medals (12), out of which six were glittering gold. Weightlifting was the next best with 10 medals. Athletics was the third-most successful sport for India in Birmingham, contributing as many as eight medals. It was a massive rise of five medals from the three that India had pocketed in Gold Coast.

India in Commonwealth Games 2022:Gold - 22Silver - 16Bronze - 2361 medals and finished 4th in the points table - A great effort by everyone in Birmingham.

On that note, here's a look at the full list of Indian medalists at CWG 2022:

List of Indian medal winners in Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu was one of the gold medalists from the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)
Gold Medalists

Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49 kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga WeightliftingMen's 67 kg
Achinta Sheuli WeightliftingMen's 73 kg
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Pinki SinghLawn BowlsWomen's fours
Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan GnanasekaranTable tennisMen's team
SudhirPara powerliftingMen's heavyweight
Bajrang Punia WrestlingMen's freestyle 65 kg
Sakshi MalikWrestlingWomen's freestyle 62 kg
Deepak PuniaWrestlingMen's freestyle 86 kg
Ravi Kumar DahiyaWrestlingMen's freestyle 57 kg
Vinesh Phogat WrestlingWomen's freestyle 53 kg
Naveen MalikWrestlingMen's freestyle 74 kg
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Bhavina PatelTable tennisWomen's singles C3–5
Nitu GhanghasBoxingWomen's 48 kg
Amit PanghalBoxingMen's 51 kg
Eldhose PaulAthleticsMen's triple jump
Nikhat ZareenBoxingWomen's 50 kg
Sharath Achanta, Sreeja AkulaTable tennisMixed doubles
P. V. SindhuBadmintonWomen's singles
Lakshya SenBadmintonMen's singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty BadmintonMen's doubles
Sharath Achanta Table tennisMen's singles

Silver medalists

Athlete/Team NameSport Event
Sanket SargarWeightliftingMen's 55 kg
Bindyarani DeviWeightliftingWomen's 55 kg
Shushila LikmabamJudoWomen's 48 kg
Vikas ThakurWeightliftingMen's 96 kg
India badminton team - Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu BadmintonMixed team
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Tulika Maan JudoWomen's +78 kg
Murali SreeshankarAthleticsMen's long jump
Anshu MalikWrestlingWomen's freestyle 57 kg
Priyanka GoswamiAthleticsWomen's 10,000 m walk
Avinash SableAthleticsMen's 3000 m steeplechase
Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh, Dinesh Kumar Lawn bowls Men's fours
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Abdulla Aboobacker AthleticsMen's triple jump
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath AchantaTable tennisMen's doubles
Sagar AhlawatBoxingMen's +92 kg
India men's hockey teamHockeyMen's tournament
India women's cricket team CricketWomen's cricket

Bronze medalists

Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Gururaja PoojaryWeightliftingMen's 61 kg
Vijay Kumar YadavJudoMen's 60 kg
Harjinder KaurWeightliftingWomen's 71 kg
Lovepreet SinghWeightliftingMen's 109 kg
Gurdeep SinghWeightliftingMen's +109 kg
Saurav Ghosal SquashMen's singles
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Men's high jump
Divya KakranWrestlingWomen's freestyle 68 kg
Mohit GrewalWrestlingMen's freestyle 125 kg
Jaismine LamboriaBoxingWomen's lightweight
Pooja GehlotWrestlingWomen's freestyle 50 kg
Pooja SihagWrestlingWomen's freestyle 76 kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin Boxing Men's featherweight
Athlete/Team NameSportEvent
Deepak NehraWrestlingMen's freestyle 97 kg
Sonalben PatelTable tennisWomen's singles C3–5
Rohit TokasBoxingMen's welterweight
India women's hockey teamHockeyWomen's tournament
Sandeep KumarAthleticsMen's 10,000 m walk
Annu RaniAthleticsWomen's javelin throw
Saurav Ghosal, Dipika PallikalSquashMixed doubles
Srikanth KidambiBadmintonMen's singles
Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly BadmintonWomen's doubles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table tennisMen's singles

Read: India's best medal tally in Commonwealth Games: What is the most medals won by India in one edition of the CWG?

Edited by Ankush Das
