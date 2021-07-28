"Northeast people only become Indian when they win medal": Milind Soman's wife slams fans for hypocrisy

Mirabai Chanu brought India its first medal at Olympics 2021. The weightlifter from Manipur lifted a total of 202 kg to seal a silver medal in the women's 49 kg category.
Her win was the perfect start to India's campaign at the 2021 Olympics. The entire country was celebrating the medal won by Chanu.
She became a sensation in Indian sports and messages of love and appreciation came pouring in from all the people of India.
However, there was one tweet that caught the attention of many. Here's a look at the tweet directed towards hypocrisy among Indians.
Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar calls out hypocrites
Mirabai Chanu won the respect of all Indians for her incredible achievement in Tokyo. The weightlifter hails from the north eastern part of India, which has yielded many great athletes for the country.
However, according to Ankit Konwar, these athletes are only recognized as 'pride of India' when they achieve something sensational. She has voiced her opinion against this unfair share of appreciation. In her tweet, Milind Soman's wife Ankit Konwar called out such fans.
Konwar tweeted how she felt about the racism directed towards people from the North East. And as unfortunate as it is, her point does have a lot of validity.
Respect and love for an athlete while winning a medal is fine. But it's even more important to respect someone as a human, regardless of their achievements. Konwar's comments will definitely put this section of glory-hunting Indians into a self-reflection mode.
Twitter reactions to Ankita Konwar's tweet
Many people shared their thoughts about this tweet from Konwar. A lot of people from the North East had their say on the racist slurs passed on to them.
The 29-year-old Ankita Konwar hails from the North East herself. She was born in the beautiful city of Guwahati. She was formerly employed as a cabin crew executive and is currently married to actor Milind Soman.
