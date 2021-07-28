"Northeast people only become Indian when they win medal": Milind Soman's wife slams fans for hypocrisy

Mirabai Chanu brought India its first medal at Olympics 2021. The weightlifter from Manipur lifted a total of 202 kg to seal a silver medal in the women's 49 kg category.

Her win was the perfect start to India's campaign at the 2021 Olympics. The entire country was celebrating the medal won by Chanu.

She became a sensation in Indian sports and messages of love and appreciation came pouring in from all the people of India.

However, there was one tweet that caught the attention of many. Here's a look at the tweet directed towards hypocrisy among Indians.

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar calls out hypocrites

Mirabai Chanu won the respect of all Indians for her incredible achievement in Tokyo. The weightlifter hails from the north eastern part of India, which has yielded many great athletes for the country.

However, according to Ankit Konwar, these athletes are only recognized as 'pride of India' when they achieve something sensational. She has voiced her opinion against this unfair share of appreciation. In her tweet, Milind Soman's wife Ankit Konwar called out such fans.

Konwar tweeted how she felt about the racism directed towards people from the North East. And as unfortunate as it is, her point does have a lot of validity.

Respect and love for an athlete while winning a medal is fine. But it's even more important to respect someone as a human, regardless of their achievements. Konwar's comments will definitely put this section of glory-hunting Indians into a self-reflection mode.

Twitter reactions to Ankita Konwar's tweet

Many people shared their thoughts about this tweet from Konwar. A lot of people from the North East had their say on the racist slurs passed on to them.

I have send d screenshot coz I cannot tweet so big post ...but please read ..further prior to ur marriage I never heard any Ankita Konwar but ofcourse post marriage the whole globe now know u as Mrs Soman..congratulations and I wish u all d best in life ... pic.twitter.com/ndEB5zxoPW — assam ki khusbooo..... (@BorahSash) July 28, 2021

Nope. NE is rightfully part of India and you all are Indians. Just ignore those people who expressed that. You all are part of it even though some people agree or not. Let them keep their opinion and we keep ours. — Vijay Kumar (@VijayKu69567229) July 28, 2021

Yeah I've heard too and got explained from few people about NE people, they think us different and I just ignored because that's bs., I don't agree any of the negative points from either side. If we make them understand then they will learn (2) — Vijay Kumar (@VijayKu69567229) July 28, 2021

Agreed, there are bad and good incidents. It depends upon people. I never dig Mirabai's whereabouts at all. She's an Indian & it's all what matters. 😊 — Indian Girl🇮🇳 (@neetabora9) July 27, 2021

It's funny how we call racism when we are discriminated outside the country but we turn a blind eye to that happening at home! Speaking from experience. — Angel T (@angel_t_22) July 27, 2021

Unfortunately, this is sad truth upto a large extent.

I will blame Indian education system for this, as it failed to introduce Seven Sisters & their culture with rest of the India.

Surprisingly, not only unsung freedom fighters from NE like Kanaklata Baruah, Haipou Jadonang 1/n — amitg328 🇮🇳 (@amitg328) July 27, 2021

This is sad that you had to go through this and deserves an unconditional apology from us as fellow citizen. Hope we behave more responsibly to make everyone feel equal in the country. 🙏 — Sanjay Goyal (@sgoyaljkt) July 28, 2021

Quite unfortunate. Apologies on behalf of those who do it; they know no better. But, I do believe millions and millions of citizens respect all Indians regardless of where they hail from. The country is indeed proud of Meera Bai Chanu. Let's celebrate the silver lining. — Nagesh Alai (@AlaiNagesh) July 27, 2021

Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture — arvind nadig (@arvind_nadig) July 27, 2021

The 29-year-old Ankita Konwar hails from the North East herself. She was born in the beautiful city of Guwahati. She was formerly employed as a cabin crew executive and is currently married to actor Milind Soman.

