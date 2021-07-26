Bollywood actress mistakes Mirabai Chanu for Indonesian weightlifter, deletes tweet immediately

India won its first medal in weightlifting at the 2021 Olympics. Mirabai Chanu's silver was the first Olympic medal in weightlifting by an Indian since 2000. The whole country was jubilant as this put India off to a great start on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
She made further history when she won her medal by becoming the first Indian athlete in the history of the Summer Games to earn a podium finish on the first day of an Olympic event.
The Manipuri weightlifter was trending across all social media handles. The entire nation congratulated her for the medal she had won. Among them was one tweet that led to heavy trolling of a Bollywood celeb. Here's what happened there.
Bollywood actress posts a wrong picture while congratulating Chanu
Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, just like every Indian, was proud of this great feat. She took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu. Instead, she posted a picture of an Indonesian weightlifter in her congratulatory message. This led to heavy trolling of the Taare Zameen Par actress.
She was quick to delete the tweet after she realized that the picture that she uploaded was not of Chanu. However, it became too late as enough people saw the tweet, which led to her trolling. The actress then tweeted a message on her social media.
" Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry. Still doesn't mean I am not proud of Mirabai Chanu at the Tokyo Olympics, and the rest of our contingent."
The picture that Tisca Chopra uploaded was of the Indonesian weightlifter, Windy Cantika Aisah. She lifted a total of 194 kg to get to the bronze. The Indonesian got the better of several other medal prospects to get to the podium.
Twitter reaction to Tisca Chopra's tweet
