Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Twitterati wish Paralympians the best ahead of the event

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to start on August 24, and India will be sending its largest-ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to the event in the Japanese capital.

Having succeeded in winning four medals at Rio 2016, the Indian Paralympic athletes will be hoping for an even better performance when they take on the world in Tokyo. With strength in numbers and a renewed spirit, it looks like the para-athletes from India are all set to make a statement.

Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the team as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. He won the gold medal for India at the high jump event during the last campaign. The Salem, Tamil Nadu native will look to step on the podium once again and write his name in the history books.

India's most successful Paralympic athlete, Devendra Jhajharia, is all set to represent the country for the third time at the Games. The javelin thrower has two gold medals to his name, both of which came after world record throws. The veteran has made his intentions clear by executing a 65.71m throw at the Indian national trials and will be in the running to win a third gold medal.

Other sensations like Sandeep Chaudhary, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati, Pramod Bhagat and Parul Parmar are also strong contenders to finish on the podium. India's Chef De Mission, Gursharan Singh, is confident that India can win 15 medals at the games. In an official release he said:

"I am confident that these would be our best ever Paralympic Games. Our Para-athletes have worked very hard in the past years and shown great results in international competitions. They are raring to go for the Games.We are expecting around 15 medals including 5 golds at these Games. We have high medal hopes in Para-Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para Shooting and Para Archery."

India wishes para-athletes all the best ahead of the games

Several big personalities took to Twitter to wish the Indian contingent the best for the Paralympics. If the support and love from the nation continues, the para-athletes will surely be motivated and give their best efforts at the Games.

Best wishes to all the 54 Indian athletes competing at the Paralympics @Tokyo2020 . I'm sure you will all inspire us by competing with the same courage, grit and determination that defines your journey. @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 23, 2021

Best wishes to our para athletes who begin their quest for Paralympic glory on the 24th. A massive stage, and I’m sure it’ll be a memorable experience. Let’s #Praise4Para. #Cheer4India #ParaOnRise @paralympics @paralympicindia @DeepaAthlete — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) August 22, 2021

The @Paralympics are just around the corner. As our para athletes are set to take centre stage, let's #Praise4Para. Great to see a 54 athlete strong contingent representing our country this year! 🇮🇳 #ParaOnRise #Cheer4India @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete pic.twitter.com/mGpfiIMSqy — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) August 21, 2021

Just 3 days before our para athletes start their campaigns at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Commendable to see 54 athletes take centre stage this year! It’s time to cheer loud and hard for our champions! Lets #Praise4Para. #Cheer4India #ParaOnRise @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete — Akshata Shete (@akshatashete) August 21, 2021

I extending my best wishes and compliments to all the Indian 54 athletes, who are participating in the paralympics Tokyo 2020.



Hoping their ability with greater confidence by converting the own visions & dreams with astonishing performance will bring glorious success for India. — Joy deep dutta (@Joydeep33614813) August 23, 2021

Wishing each one of the 54 Indian Para Athletes a lot of power and best wishes for the upcoming #Paralympics @Tokyo2020

Games. Special mention of @DeepaAthlete Ma'am who has done some exceptional work as President @ParalympicIndia.#Praise4Para@Paralympics @parsonsandrew — Jyoti Gulia (@jyotiguliaboxer) August 21, 2021

Let us all come together to raise the spirits of our 54 Para Athletes who will be representing the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics Games. My best wishes to each one of them!

Bharat Wasi Jeetenge 🇮🇳#Praise4Para #ParaOnRise pic.twitter.com/UqkdNso5e4 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021

As 54 of our athletes depart for Tokyo2020 Paralympics, extending my best wishes to each of them. Looking forward to their performance, while we all cheer on! Let’s #Praise4Para. #Cheer4India. #ParaOnRise pic.twitter.com/lB8Bj0UheK — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 19, 2021

Best wishes to all Paralympic participants who are arriving at Tokyo. May you return with victory and honour @DeepaAthlete @IamArhanBagati pic.twitter.com/0SSFW17G3f — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) August 19, 2021

Best wishes to all the 54 Indian athletes competing at the @Tokyo2020 @Paralympics Games, Japan, you will all inspire us by competing with the same courage, grit & determination that defines your journey.@LICIndiaForever @EurosportIN @ParaAthletics @Para_swimming @ShootingPara pic.twitter.com/WvscXxt1l4 — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 23, 2021

We are going to raise our bar , one more time



We are going to create history



Our largest ever Paralympics Contingent is going to bring medals in ALL Colours



History awaiting to fill its pages in Golden Letters 4 Sports in India



Just 1 more day to go....



India awaits.... https://t.co/wKKwP8ed0W — AN Arunachalam (@ArunachalamAn) August 23, 2021

