Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Twitterati wish Paralympians the best ahead of the event

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to start on August 24, and India will be sending its largest-ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to the event in the Japanese capital.
Having succeeded in winning four medals at Rio 2016, the Indian Paralympic athletes will be hoping for an even better performance when they take on the world in Tokyo. With strength in numbers and a renewed spirit, it looks like the para-athletes from India are all set to make a statement.
Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the team as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. He won the gold medal for India at the high jump event during the last campaign. The Salem, Tamil Nadu native will look to step on the podium once again and write his name in the history books.
India's most successful Paralympic athlete, Devendra Jhajharia, is all set to represent the country for the third time at the Games. The javelin thrower has two gold medals to his name, both of which came after world record throws. The veteran has made his intentions clear by executing a 65.71m throw at the Indian national trials and will be in the running to win a third gold medal.
Other sensations like Sandeep Chaudhary, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati, Pramod Bhagat and Parul Parmar are also strong contenders to finish on the podium. India's Chef De Mission, Gursharan Singh, is confident that India can win 15 medals at the games. In an official release he said:
"I am confident that these would be our best ever Paralympic Games. Our Para-athletes have worked very hard in the past years and shown great results in international competitions. They are raring to go for the Games.We are expecting around 15 medals including 5 golds at these Games. We have high medal hopes in Para-Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para Shooting and Para Archery."
India wishes para-athletes all the best ahead of the games
Several big personalities took to Twitter to wish the Indian contingent the best for the Paralympics. If the support and love from the nation continues, the para-athletes will surely be motivated and give their best efforts at the Games.
