Real Madrid ready to bid €120 million for Chelsea duo, Manchester United trying to offload Anthony Martial

Harsha Vardhan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 1.17K // 30 Jul 2018, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The transfer window is approaching the closing stage for Premier League teams as they will not be able to buy any players after August 9. For the other leagues, it will close on August 31. It is harsh for Premier League teams as the window is closing early considering the World Cup season they should have relaxed this rule. Anyway, let us not waste our time and quickly dive into today's transfer news.

Juventus considering to lure Paul Pogba again from Manchester United

Juventus planning to sign Pogba again

The Frenchman had a brilliant World Cup campaign and has been appreciated by many around the world not only for his performances but also for his leadership skills behind the scenes. But his situation with his current club, Manchester United, seems a bit bitter as the team's manager Mourinho still can't accept that Pogba can deliver what he did to France.

Amidst this, Juventus is on cloud 9 after signing the CR7 and wants to improve the team even more by signing the French midfielder, according to the Daily Mirror.

Juventus wants to dominate European competition once again, and the team looks like it's going in that direction, but luring Pogba requires a huge amount of money and the team is ready to fund the move from sales of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara.

Considering the situation Pogba is in with Man Utd it is a very good option for him if he chooses to stay away from his manager but the guy seems to prove to fans and manager what he is capable of and he is not a runaway kind from a difficult situation instead has that capability to lead the team which we saw during last season's match against Manchester City.

So considering all those possibilities the rumour possibility rating could be 4/10.

1 / 5 NEXT