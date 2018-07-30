Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid ready to bid €120 million for Chelsea duo, Manchester United trying to offload Anthony Martial

Harsha Vardhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.17K   //    30 Jul 2018, 19:47 IST

The transfer window is approaching the closing stage for Premier League teams as they will not be able to buy any players after August 9. For the other leagues, it will close on August 31. It is harsh for Premier League teams as the window is closing early considering the World Cup season they should have relaxed this rule. Anyway, let us not waste our time and quickly dive into today's transfer news.

Juventus considering to lure Paul Pogba again from Manchester United

AC Milan v Juventus FC - TIM Cup Final
Juventus planning to sign Pogba again

The Frenchman had a brilliant World Cup campaign and has been appreciated by many around the world not only for his performances but also for his leadership skills behind the scenes. But his situation with his current club, Manchester United, seems a bit bitter as the team's manager Mourinho still can't accept that Pogba can deliver what he did to France.

Amidst this, Juventus is on cloud 9 after signing the CR7 and wants to improve the team even more by signing the French midfielder, according to the Daily Mirror.

Juventus wants to dominate European competition once again, and the team looks like it's going in that direction, but luring Pogba requires a huge amount of money and the team is ready to fund the move from sales of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara.

Considering the situation Pogba is in with Man Utd it is a very good option for him if he chooses to stay away from his manager but the guy seems to prove to fans and manager what he is capable of and he is not a runaway kind from a difficult situation instead has that capability to lead the team which we saw during last season's match against Manchester City.

So considering all those possibilities the rumour possibility rating could be 4/10.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Harsha Vardhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports fanatic
50 Most valuable sports teams in the world in 2018
RELATED STORY
Anthony Joshua can't escape talk of Deontay Wilder
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Chelsea's narrow win...
RELATED STORY
Japanese officials remain vague about Winter Olympic bid
RELATED STORY
Interview: Garcetti says LA can be winning Olympic model
RELATED STORY
Teenager uses martial arts to bring down a group of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United is one of the most famous...
RELATED STORY
Back from knee injury, Dolphins' McMillan ready for contact
RELATED STORY
Quick study: Browns rookie CB Ward off to impressive start
RELATED STORY
Michigan State keeps president, to issue $500 million bond
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us