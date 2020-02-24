Reigning UFC champion calls out Tyson Fury for massive crossover fight

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is on top of the world following his emphatic KO victory in the high-profile rematch against rival Deontay Wilder. The pair's first fight ended in a stalemate and the world waited with bated breath to find out who the better fighter really is among these two gladiators.

This time around though, Fury left nothing to chance and put up a thoroughly dominating display, dropping Wilder twice during the fight and finally landing a barrage of hard shots to the face and body which forced the referee to step in and put Wilder out of his misery.

While it's being said that there is a rematch clause on both Fury and Wilder's contracts and there could be a trilogy fight somewhere down the line, boxing fans are rooting for a showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, stalwarts in the world of MMA are looking to grab this opportunity to call out the in-demand Fury for a mega crossover battle to secure a massive payday. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and knockout artist Francis Ngannou have called out Fury for a crossover fight in the near future post the latter's victory against Wilder.

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

Although true fight fans are unlikely to show much interest in fights like this, it just goes to show the huge diversity in the pay that boxers receive as compared to MMA fighters. That forces the MMA fighters to sometimes go looking for big-money fights, especially after Conor McGregor paved the way for them by fighting Floyd Mayweather.