Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full events list and schedule

After a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to begin from July 23 and will last till August 8. For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, a record 33 competitions and 339 events will be held across 42 venues.
Miraitowa is Tokyo Olympics 2020's official mascot. It is cheerful and remarkably athletic, with a very strong sense of integrity. It has a special power to instantly teleport anywhere it wants.
The mascot has been inspired by the Japanese proverb, “learn from the past and develop new ideas”.
Here is the full schedule of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The sports have been listed in alphabetical order.
The sports have been highlighted while disciplines have been represented in bullets with their dates.
Please note: The schedule of the events are subject to change and delays.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Events Schedule
Aquatics
- Swimming July 24-August 1
- DivingJuly 25-July 28, July 30-August 7
- Artistic Swimming August 2-August 4, August 6-August 7
- Water Polo July 24-August 8
- Marathon Swimming August 4-August 5
Archery
July 23-July 31
Athletics
- Track and Field/Marathon: July 30-August 8
- Racewalk: July 30, August 6-August 7
Badminton
July 24-August 2
Baseball/Softball
- Baseball: July 28-August5, August 7
- Softball: July 21-July 22, July 24-July 27
Basketball
- 3x3 Basketball: July 24-July 28
- Basketball: July 25-August 8
Boxing
July 24-August 1, August 3-August 8
Canoe
- Slalom: July 25-July 30
- Sprint: August 2-August 7
Cycling
- BMX Freestyle: July 31-August 1
- BMX Racing: July 29-July 30
- Mountain Bike: July 26-July 29
- Road: July 25-July 26, July 28
- Track: August 2-August 8
Equestrian
- Dressage: July 24-July 25, July 27-July 28
- Eventing: July 30-August 2
- Jumping: August 3, August 6, August 7
Fencing
July 24-August 1
Football
July 21-July 22, July 24-July 25, July 27-July 28, July 30-July 31, August 2-August 3, August 5-August 7
Golf
July 29-August 1, August 4-August 7
Gymnastics
- Artistic: July 24-July 29, August 1-August 3
- Rythmic: August 6-August 8
- Trampoline: July 30-July 31
Handball
July 24-August 8
Hockey
July 24-August 6
Judo
July 24-July 31
Karate
August 5-August 7
Modern Pentatholon
August 5-August 7
Rowing
July 23-July 30
Rugby
July 26-July 31
Sailing
July 25-August 4
Shooting
- Rifel and Pistol: July 24-July 25, July 27, July 29-August 2
- Shotgun: July 25-July 26, July 28-July 29, July 31
Skateboarding
- Park: August 4-August 5
- Street: July 25-July 26
Sport Climbing
August 3-August 6
Surfing
July 25-August 1
Table Tennis
July 24-July 30, August 1-August 6
Takewando
July 24-July 27
Tennis
July 24-August 1
Triathlon
July 26-July 27, July 31
Volleyball
- Beach Volleyball: July 24-August 7
- Volleyball: July 24-August 8
