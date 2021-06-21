Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full events list and schedule

After a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to begin from July 23 and will last till August 8. For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, a record 33 competitions and 339 events will be held across 42 venues.

Miraitowa is Tokyo Olympics 2020's official mascot. It is cheerful and remarkably athletic, with a very strong sense of integrity. It has a special power to instantly teleport anywhere it wants.

The mascot has been inspired by the Japanese proverb, “learn from the past and develop new ideas”.

Here is the full schedule of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The sports have been listed in alphabetical order.

The sports have been highlighted while disciplines have been represented in bullets with their dates.

Please note: The schedule of the events are subject to change and delays.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Events Schedule

Aquatics

Swimming July 24-August 1

July 24-August 1 Diving July 25-July 28, July 30-August 7

July 25-July 28, July 30-August 7 Artistic Swimming August 2-August 4, August 6-August 7

August 2-August 4, August 6-August 7 Water Polo July 24-August 8

July 24-August 8 Marathon Swimming August 4-August 5

Archery

July 23-July 31

Athletics

Track and Field/Marathon: July 30-August 8

July 30-August 8 Racewalk: July 30, August 6-August 7

Badminton

July 24-August 2

Baseball/Softball

Baseball: July 28-August5, August 7

July 28-August5, August 7 Softball: July 21-July 22, July 24-July 27

Basketball

3x3 Basketball: July 24-July 28

July 24-July 28 Basketball: July 25-August 8

Boxing

July 24-August 1, August 3-August 8

Canoe

Slalom: July 25-July 30

July 25-July 30 Sprint: August 2-August 7

Cycling

BMX Freestyle : July 31-August 1

: July 31-August 1 BMX Racing : July 29-July 30

: July 29-July 30 Mountain Bike : July 26-July 29

: July 26-July 29 Road : July 25-July 26, July 28

: July 25-July 26, July 28 Track: August 2-August 8

Equestrian

Dressage : July 24-July 25, July 27-July 28

: July 24-July 25, July 27-July 28 Eventing : July 30-August 2

: July 30-August 2 Jumping: August 3, August 6, August 7

Fencing

July 24-August 1

Football

July 21-July 22, July 24-July 25, July 27-July 28, July 30-July 31, August 2-August 3, August 5-August 7

Golf

July 29-August 1, August 4-August 7

Gymnastics

Artistic : July 24-July 29, August 1-August 3

: July 24-July 29, August 1-August 3 Rythmic : August 6-August 8

: August 6-August 8 Trampoline: July 30-July 31

Handball

July 24-August 8

Hockey

July 24-August 6

Judo

July 24-July 31

Karate

August 5-August 7

Modern Pentatholon

August 5-August 7

Rowing

July 23-July 30

Rugby

July 26-July 31

Sailing

July 25-August 4

Shooting

Rifel and Pistol : July 24-July 25, July 27, July 29-August 2

: July 24-July 25, July 27, July 29-August 2 Shotgun: July 25-July 26, July 28-July 29, July 31

Skateboarding

Park : August 4-August 5

: August 4-August 5 Street: July 25-July 26

Sport Climbing

August 3-August 6

Surfing

July 25-August 1

Table Tennis

July 24-July 30, August 1-August 6

Takewando

July 24-July 27

Tennis

July 24-August 1

Triathlon

July 26-July 27, July 31

Volleyball

Beach Volleyball: July 24-August 7

July 24-August 7 Volleyball: July 24-August 8

