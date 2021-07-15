Tokyo Olympics 2021 Opening Ceremony: Schedule, TV, and LIVE streaming details for India

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is slated to take place on 23rd July 2021 and ends on 8th August 2021. The quadrennial event in Japan was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan is the only Asian country to host the Summer Games twice. The Tokyo Olympics was first held in 1964.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be held in a newly built National Stadium. Fans across the world are excited to watch the biggest quadrennial event in Japan after a year-long delay. However, the event is taking place behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 emergency during the games.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2021, four sports will make their Summer Games debut - 3x3 basketball, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding, while softball and baseball will return to the quadrennial event in Japan after the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Athletes around the world are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Over 11,500 athletes from 206 nations will be featured at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan later this month. India will be sending the largest ever contingent, comprising of 124 athletes, to compete in 18 sporting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony schedule and timings (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 pm IST on 23rd July 2021. Prior to the opening ceremony, sporting events like archery, rowing, softball, and football will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Live streaming details for Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony

Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Sony Sports Network since they have been given broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in India. The audience can also watch the opening ceremony live on Sony Liv.

Doordarshan Sports will also live telecast all the events, including the opening ceremony, at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.

