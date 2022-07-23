When did India host the Commonwealth Games?

Established in 1930, there have been 21 editions of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) so far. Nine countries have had the honor of hosting the multi-sporting Games. India hosted the prestigious event only once in 2010.

The inaugural edition of the Games was held in Hamilton, Canada, with the country also hosting CWG in Vancouver in 1954, Edmonton in 1978 and Victoria in 1994.

Australia have had the opportunity to stage the Games the maximum number of times as of today. After the 1938 edition in Sydney, the Games took place in Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1982, Melbourne in 2006, and Gold Coast in 2018. Australia also won the bid to host the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 2026.

England, Scotland and New Zealand have hosted the event thrice each. Wales, Jamaica, Malaysia, and India, on the other hand, have staged the spectacle just once each.

India as Commonwealth Games host year and details

Krishna Poonia created history at the 2010 CWG. (Image courtesy: Getty)

The 19th edition of the Commonwealth Games took place between October 3 and 14, 2010. The event witnessed 4352 athletes from 71 nations descending in Delhi to compete in 272 events across 21 disciplines.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, and President of India Pratibha Patil officially declared the Games open. It was officially closed by Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Shera was the official mascot of the Games and the official song of the Games, 'Jiyo Utho Bado Jeeto', was composed by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. The motto of the Games was 'Come out and Play'.

The road to India hosting the Commonwealth Games was fraught with a lot of criticism due to security and hygiene issues. After widespread media attention and threats of boycott, it went on to become the largest event to date.

Australia topped the medal tally with 177 medals, out of which 74 were gold. India had its most successful showing ever, with 101 medals, including 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze, finishing second.

It was the first time in the history of the Games that India had crossed the prestigious 100-medal mark.

The host nation also achieved a lot of firsts in front of its adoring home fans. Krishna Poonia's women's discus throw gold medal was India's first track and field gold at the Games in 52 years.

Grappler Geeta Phogat created history for the nation by becoming the first Indian to win gold in women's wrestling. Ashish Kumar's haul of one silver and a bronze medal brought India's first gymnastics medals at CWG.

India will be sending a 215-member contingent this time around to the Birmingham Games, set to begin on July 28. The 2010 success will surely serve as inspiration for the nation's athletes as they embark on their quest to bring home laurels from the 22nd edition of CWG.

