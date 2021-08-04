Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 13, 5th August)? Events, predictions, and favorites

Nine Indian athletes will represent the country on Day 12 of the Olympics 2021. Vinesh Phogat, Aditi Ashok, and Deepak Punia are key players to watch out for as they can win a medal for India.

Ravi Kumar is an assured medalist for the country. The Indian will either clinch gold or silver for his nation.

The men's hockey team will also square off against Germany on Thursday. With a bronze medal at stake, the Men in Blue will give it their all to add another medal to India's tally.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 13 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 13, 5th August): Events

Athletics

Men's 20km walk Final - Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla, 1:00 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 2 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

India v Belgium - Hockey - Olympics 2021: Day 11

Men's tournament (Bronze Medal match) - Germany vs. India, 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg (Gold Medal Match) - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India) vs. Zavur Uguev (ROC), after 4:20 PM

Men's Freestyle 86kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Deepak Punia (India) vs. TBD, after 4:40 PM

Women's Freestyle 57kg (Repechage Round) - Anshu Malik (India) vs. Valeria Koblova (ROC), after 7:30 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Final) - Vinesh Phogat (India) vs. Sofia Mattsson (Sweden), after 8:00 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/4 Final) - Vinesh Phogat, Subject to qualification

Women's Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals) - Vinesh Phogat, Subject to qualification

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 13, 5th August) predictions: Who could win medals?

Wrestling - Olympics 2021: Day 12

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished second among 60 athletes on Day 1 of the Women's Individual Event. Diksha Dagar, on the other hand, finished 56th in rank. Aditi will look to put her best foot forward and book a berth in the final stage of the event.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will compete in the gold medal match of the men's freestyle 57kg category and is assured of a medal.

Deepak Punia will play a bronze medal bout on Day 13 of the Olympics. He lost to USA's David Taylor, which saw him miss out on a place in the gold medal match. The Indian will surely want to return home with a medal.

Media Interviews - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Anshu Malik will face a tough challenge on Thursday and is unlikely to do wonders for India. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat is in contention to bag a medal for the nation. She's one of the wrestlers to watch out for tomorrow.

Finally, the Indian men's hockey team faces an evenly matched opponent in a bid to clinch a bronze medal for the country. They will lock horns with Germany on Day 13 of the Olympics 2021.

With both sides equally strong on paper, fans can look forward to an exciting contest.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar