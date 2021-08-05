Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 14, 6th August)? Events, predictions, and favorites

11 Indian athletes will represent the country on Day 14 of the Olympics 2021. Aditi Ashok and Bajrang Punia are the two key players to watch out for on Friday. Moreover, the women's hockey team will square off against Great Britain in a bid to clinch the bronze medal.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 14 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 14, 6th August): Events

Athletics

Men's 50km walk Final - Gurpreet Singh, 2:00 AM

Women's 20km Walk Final - Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami, 1:00 PM

Men's 4x100 Relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya & Noah Nirmal Tom, 5:07 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Women's tournament (Bronze Medal match) - Great Britain vs India, 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 50kg (1/8 Final) - Seema Bisla (India) vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia), 8:07 AM

Women's Freestyle 50kg (1/4 Final) - Seema Bisla, Subject to qualification

Women's Freestyle 50kg (Semi-Finals) - Seema Bisla, Subject to qualification

Men's Freestyle 65kg (1/8 Final) - Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) vs Bajrang Punia (India), 8:49 AM

Men's Freestyle 65kg (1/4 Final) - Bajrang Punia, Subject to qualification

Men's Freestyle 65kg (Semi-finals) - Bajrang Punia, Subject to qualification

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 14, 6th August) predictions: Who could win medals?

Argentina v India- Hockey - Olympics 2021: Day 12

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished second among 60 athletes on Days 1 & 2 of the Women's Individual Event. She will look to continue her fine run as she hopes to make it to the final stage of the event.

Indian athletes competing in men's 50km walk, women's 20km walk & men's 4x100 relay face tough challenges on Friday and will have to slog hard to bag a medal for the country.

Seema Bisla and Bajrang Punia are the two wrestlers who will represent the nation on Day 14 of the Olympics 2021. Bajrang has come to the Tokyo Games armed with a silver medal in 65kg from the Asian Championships earlier this year. Seema Bisla, meanwhile, bagged a bronze in 50kg at the continental competition in Almaty.

Both have shown good form this year and will be keen to etch their names in the annals of India's sporting history with medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

Having failed to defeat Argentina in their semi-final fixture, the Indian women's hockey team has one more opportunity to win a medal for the country. Standing between India and a highly-coveted bronze is the Great Britain team, who had inflicted a 4-1 defeat on the former in the group stages. The Indian eves will aim to avenge their defeat and finish their campaign on a high with a medal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee