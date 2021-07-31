Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 9, 1st August)? Events, predictions and favourites

After a seven-day barren run of not winning a medal, India will look to end their drought through PV Sindhu on Day 9 of Olympics 2021. After losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-finals, she will hope to clinch a bronze medal for India by beating her opponent from China.

The men's hockey team will also be in action in the quarter-finals, with the timings clashing against Sindhu's bronze medal fixture.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 9, 1st August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Golf

Men's Individual Stroke Play - Round 4 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane - 4:00 AM

Equestrian

Men's Eventing - Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza - 4:15 AM

Boxing

Men's Super Heavyweight (+91kg) - Quarterfinal 1 - Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) - 9:36 AM

Badminton

Women's singles Bronze medal match - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - 5:00 PM

Hockey

Men's Quarterfinal - India vs Great Britain - 5:30 PM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 9, 1st August) predictions: Who could win medals?

The Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing a victory over Great Britain in their quarter-final match of Olympics 2021

India is participating in only six events on Day 9 of Olympics 2021 and the nation can expect one medal from their athletes. PV Sindhu should be able to beat He Bingjiao in a close contest and clinch the bronze medal.

It would be preposterous to predict that Anirban Lahiri can win a medal for India in the final round of men's individual stroke play in golf. He is outside the top 20 mark and should be able to just breach the mark.

Fouaad Mirza should climb some places in the individual standings after the cross country round gets over. He is currently in ninth position.

Satish Kumar is up against World No 1 Bakhodir Jalolov and a victory would be a huge upset. With injuries piling him down further, it remains to be seen whether he can take the field tomorrow.

And, finally, the men's hockey team should be able to beat Great Britain comfortably in their quarter-final contest. The latter have just two victories to their name in the group stage of Olympics 2021.

