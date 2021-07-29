Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 7, 30th July)? Events, predictions and favourites

The seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness Indian athletes competing across nine sports.

India are 46th in the Tokyo Olympics medals table. They have only one medal - a silver - to their name thus far, but will expect to clinch a few medals on Friday.

On that note, here are our predictions for Indian athletes in action on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 7, 30th July): Events

Archery

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, 6:00 AM.

Athletics

Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 (Heat 2) - Avinash Sable, 6:17 AM.

Men's 400m hurdles Round 1 (Heat 5) - Madari Pillyalil Jabir, 8:27 AM.

Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony & Sarthak Bhambri, 4:42 PM.

Badminton

Women's singles quarter-finals - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, 1:15 PM.

Boxing

Women's lightweight Round of 16 - Sudaporn Seesondee vs Simranjit Kaur, 8:18 AM.

Women's welterweight quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin, 8:48 AM.

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 1 - Fouaad Mirza, 5:00 AM.

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza, 2:00 PM.

Golf

Men's Individual Round 2 - Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri, 4:00 AM.

Hockey

Women's Pool A - Ireland vs India, 8:15 AM.

Men's Pool A - Japan vs India, 3:00 PM.

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 9 & 10 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM onwards.

Men's Laser Race 9 & 10 - Vishnu Saravanan, 11:05 AM onwards.

Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 & 9 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM onwards.

Shooting

Women's 25m pistol qualification (Rapid) - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat, 5:30 AM.

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 7, 30th July) predictions: Who could win medals?

Deepika Kumari is just one round away from winning a medal for India. She will look to beat Ksenia Perova and make sure she gets a medal for her country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile,,the Indian athletics campaign will look to start their campaign on a positive note. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is another medal prospect for India. But she will first have to defeat Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi to reach the semis.

Simranjit Kaur could bag a medal for India, while Lovlina Borgohain is also in the reckoning.

Udayan Mane did not have the greatest of starts in Round 1 of the men's individual golf event, while Anirban Lahiri started his campaign on a positive note. Both players will look to improve their positions in Round 2 of the event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan are likely to progress to the next stage of their respective events. Manu Bhaker is another key player who could bring home a medal. Meanwhile, Rahi Sarnobat was off to a shaky start on Day 1 of her qualification event and faces a tough task to bag an Olympic medal.

