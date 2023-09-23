Asian Games 2023 Squash: 3 Indians who can win the team crucial matches

Squash is swiftly becoming a prominent sport in India, capturing the hearts of both recreational enthusiasts and competitive athletes alike. India has amassed 13 medals at the Asian Games, boasting one gold and three silvers. This positions them at fourth on the all-time medal tally, trailing Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.

In 2014, a historic moment unfolded in Indian squash when Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, and Kush Kumar secured the nation's first gold medal at the Asian Games.

As the current national champion in the men's discipline, Saurav Ghosal brings invaluable experience to the team, while Joshna Chinappa, a stalwart in Indian squash, seeks to overcome past injuries and solidify her standing as a formidable player in the women's category.

With their collective prowess and a rich history of success, these athletes are not just contenders, but pivotal contributors to India's quest for squash glory at the Asian Games 2023.

Their collective experience and unwavering determination make them formidable Indians who can win crucial team matches as they strive for one last shot at Asian Games success.

1. Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal, a seasoned squash veteran at 37, brings his remarkable longevity and experience to the Asian Games. With seven medals under his belt since 2002, he aims to add a coveted singles gold to his collection.

Seeded second in the singles event, Ghosal faces rivals from Pakistan, Kuwait, and Hong Kong and a potential showdown with world number 19 Eain Yow Ng. His recent victory over Ng in Paris boosts his confidence for a crucial match-up, making him a vital asset in India's quest for success.

2. Joshna Chinappa

Joshna Chinappa, another stalwart, seeks singles gold after securing seven medals since her debut in 2002. Despite an injury-marred year that dropped her to 71st in the PSA rankings, she regained full fitness for Hangzhou.

Her 2018 bronze marked a milestone in singles, and Chinappa is determined to elevate that achievement. With a history of defeating eight-time World Champion Nicol David, Joshna has the potential to secure crucial victories, making her an indispensable part of India's campaign.

3. Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Dipika Pallikal Karthik, India's top-ranked female squash player, gears up for her final Asian Games. The first Indian to break into the top 10 world rankings, she aims to conclude her career on a high note.

Partnered with Sandhu, she showcased her potential by winning gold at the Asian Games test event.

Dipika's relentless preparation and experience make her a formidable contender to clinch crucial matches and contribute to India's medal quest, hoping to surpass their previous performance in Jakarta with a strong finish in China.