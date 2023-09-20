India squash schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates 

The Indian squash team in the Asian Games 2023 will be led by Dipika Pallikal, who also happens to be the spouse of veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Being the current world champion in mixed doubles and women’s doubles, India will want the 31-year-old star to step up in Hangzhou.

Back in 2018, Pallikal won the bronze medal when the Asian Games took place in Jakarta. The veteran is set to feature in the mixed doubles event in Hangzhou along with Harinderpal Singh Sandhu.

Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old star, is another player to watch out for. Anahat impressed one and all when she represented India in the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham. She won the Under-15 Asian Championship in 2022 and the Under-17 Asian Championship this year.

Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa brought India bronze medals in the Jakarta Asian Games. They will be looking to better their medal color this time around.

India squash team for Asian Games 2023

Men’s team: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu

Women’s team: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

Asian Games 2023 squash: Schedule

The squash events are set to take place from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, October 5. The final of the men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles events will take place on October 5.

Asian Games 2023: Squash rules

As per the laws, the ball must hit the front wall, but can hit the other walls as well. The opponent should hit the ball before the second bounce. Players can use the whole of the court and there is no restriction on it. Players can also hit the ball on the volley before it bounces on the ground.

Where to watch squash at the Asian Games 2023?

All the matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. They will be streamed on OTT platforms such as Sony LIV in India as well.