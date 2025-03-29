Anahat Singh clinches sixth straight PSA Squash Tour title following win over Helen Tang in Indian Open 2025 final

Anahat Singh continued her stellar run, beating Helen Tang 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8) to win the Indian Open 2025 squash tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana on Friday (March 28).

Following the triumph in Mumbai, the Indian squash prodigy has notched up her sixth successive PSA Squash Tour title and her eleventh overall.

Anahat Singh came into the tournament as the highest-ranked Indian player, following her tournament win at the SRFI Indian Tour in Chennai.

With Abhay Singh having lost the men's final, which preceded the women's game at the Bombay Gymkhana's outdoor glass courts, the home crowd was fervently hoping for Anahat to come good.

The 17-year-old wasted little time seizing the momentum against fellow teen Helen Tang, whom she had defeated in the final of the Alto Pennant Hills NSW Open last November.

Anahat Singh clinched the opening two games in eleven minutes before her opponent from Hong Kong attempted to launch a comeback in the third.

The girl from Delhi, now ranked 68th on the PSA Squash Tour rankings (a rise of 14 places following her Chennai win) refused to allow Tang a way back.

Anahat Singh had earlier defeated Joshna Chinappa in the semifinals of the Indian Open 2025.

Kareem El Torkey defeats Abhay Singh in Indian Open 2025 men's final

Kareem El Torkey with Anahat Singh at the Indian Open 2025 - Source: JSW Media

Abhay Singh lost to Egyptian giant-killer Kareem El Torkey 1-3 (10-12, 4-11, 11-7, 10-12) in the men's final of the Indian Open 2025.

After a delayed start, which enabled both players to have extended warm-up sessions, El Torkey got into the act early, clinching the opening game in 15 minutes.

The 20-year-old from Cairo who defeated countryman Omar Mosaad in the semifinals displayed accuracy and agility to take a commanding 2-0 lead before Abhay Singh manufactured a fightback.

Spurred on by a packed house, the 26-year-old won the third game, raising hopes of a comeback, which was not to be. After a closely-fought fourth game, Kareem El Torkey emerged as the winner of the JSW Indian Open.

The tournament was India's first-ever PSA World Tour Copper event while also being the first major international squash tournament to be hosted in the country in the last seven years.

The Indian Open 2025 came with a prize money purse of USD 53,500 with the opening rounds being hosted on the indoor courts. The semifinal and final were played on a full-glass outdoor court.

The event witnessed players from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Canada, England, the USA, Malaysia and Japan competing for top honours.

