Asian Squash Team Championship: Indian men's, women's teams announced

The Indian men's and women's squash teams will compete at the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 30 to December 4.

This biennial event was scheduled for 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021.

Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men’s squash team has been given top billing, while among the eight teams in the women's event, the Indian women's squash team is seeded third.

Read: Cyrus Poncha elated to take charge as Vice-President of Asian Squash Federation

Following the Asian Squash Team Championship, the Indian men's team will compete at the World Squash Men's Team Championship to be held from December 7-12.

Indian squad for the Asian Squash Team Championship

The Indian men's team for the Asian Squash Team Championship will have Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar. The Indian women's team will be represented by Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan.

Velavan Senthilkumar had earlier outlined his plans to train abroad. He also said a move to the Barcelona Global Sports Academy is on his radar.

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Surbhi Mishra and Lalthutimngheti (physio) are the Indian team officials for the Asian event.

Cyrus Poncha, the secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and the Vice-President of the Asian Squash Federation, was instrumental in starting domestic squash events in Chennai and Noida after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In an earlier interview with Sportskeeda, he said he would love to replicate the same at the Asian level as the upcoming year is an all-important one for the players.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Sunayna Kuruvilla leaving no stone unturned to roar back into form

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee