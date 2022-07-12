CWG 2022: Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal, and Saurav Ghoshal headline Indian squash contingent

Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghoshal headline a six-member Indian team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). CWG 2022 commences in Birmingham on July 28.

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh will be a play the men's singles while Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh will be a part of the women's singles squad.

Ace Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa will team up for the women's doubles category, with Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh forming another pair.

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik will team up for the mixed doubles along with the pair of Ramit Tandon and Joshana Chinappa.

Dipika and Joshna won the gold medal in the women's doubles category at the World Doubles Squash Championships earlier this year. Meanwhile, Dipika and Saurav are the current world mixed doubles champions, having won the title in April this year.

Ramit Tandon and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu along with young guns Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will be in action in the men's doubles category.

Christopher Walker, Cyrus Poncha and physio Graeme Everard will accompany the Indian squash contingent to Birmingham for CWG 2022.

Indian squash contingent training in Chennai ahead of CWG 2022

The Indian squash contingent are camping at the Indian Squash Academy for a national camp, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The squash contingent have been training under the watchful eyes of the Indian coaches and former world champion and Frenchman Gregory Gaultier.

The 12-day national camp will help Indian players get ready for the prestigious quadrennial event.

Training with Gregory Gaultier will be a shot-in-the-arm for the Indian contingent as he is touted to be one of the best in the business. The French player made his debut in 2000 and has won a record 44 PSA titles and has been the World No. 1 for more than 20 months. He is also an astutue reader of the game and a master strategist.

