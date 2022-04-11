Dipika Pallikal scripts history, wins two gold medals at 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships

The Indian squash duo Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal became the world mixed doubles champions after overcoming England’s Alison Waters and Adrian Waller in the final of the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships on Sunday (April 9).

The second-seeded Indian duo had an easy final as they rattled fourth-seeded English rivals 11-6, 11-8 in straight games at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

Cyrus Poncha, the Secretary-General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, is ecstatic about India's sterling gold medal-winning performance at the 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow. He said:

"I am absolutely delighted with this result; 20 years ago, the federation set out a target to win a World Championship, which has been achieved today. Saurav, Dipika and Joshna have dedicated their life to squash and this result is evidence of the same."

He added:

"A special mention here needs to be made to N. Ramachandran. Over the past 30 years, his support for squash has been unparalleled. Without his vision in the 1990s, we would not have had the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy or the international training expertise."

"All these three athletes have been trainees of the academy. This World Championship title is a testament to his long-standing support for squash, said former National Coach and current Secretary-General, SRFI."

Meanwhile, Dipika Pallikal, along with her women's doubles partner Joshna Chinappa, also struck gold in the women's doubles category.

Dipika scripted history by winning two gold medals in the same edition at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships. The Indian duo defeated English pair Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters as the scoreboard read 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 in the finals.

Dipika Pallikal speaks about her incredible run at WSF World Doubles Squash Championships

Dipika Pallikal was last seen in action before the COVID-19 pandemic. She bagged two silver medals in the doubles and mixed doubles events at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Dipika also featured at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, where she clinched a bronze medal in the singles event. The 30-year-old, who returned to a competitive tournament after over three years, was quoted by World Squash as saying:

“For us women, our bodies go through a lot, day in and day out, and I think it’s important to believe in ourselves. What’s really worked for me is I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends and that’s why I’m here today, because a lot of people believed in me.”

