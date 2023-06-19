"He is someone I look up to" - Darren Pragasam on Saurav Ghosal after defeating him at Squash World Cup 2023 Semi-Final [Exclusive]

Malaysian squash player Darren Pragasam upset India's Saurav Ghosal in the semi-final of the Squash World Cup 2023 at Express Avenue in Chennai on Friday, June 16.

The 141st world-ranked player Pragasam prevailed over Ghosal, who is ranked 15th in the world. Darren beat Ghosal 3-1 with a score of 7-5, 2-7, 7-6, 6-5 to wrap up the match in just 25 minutes.

With that victory, Malaysia advanced to the final of the Squash World Cup 2023. The summit clash was between Malaysia and defending champions Egypt. However, Malaysia lost the final tie to Egypt to finish as runner-up.

Sportskeeda caught up with Darren Pragasam after the semifinal to understand his experience winning in India. He also spoke about his feeling after defeating Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal and other Indian players.

Q) What was the experience like winning a semi-final in India?

Darren Pragasam: I mean it's amazing. It's my second time at Express Avenue. The first time it was also amazing but this time playing the Indian team in India. What an atmosphere as the fans came out in huge numbers to support. I could tell you that I was feeling pressure but I honestly enjoyed it.

Q) You were too emotional after sealing every point. Tell us about your match with Saurav Ghosal.

Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal in action (PC: Twitter/World Squash)

Darren Pragasam: I was like taking one set at a time. I know how good he was, someone I admire. I think of all the Asian players, he is someone we all look up to.

So when I got the first set, I said it's going to be tough. But then I lost the second. I just tried to stay positive. I could tell he was struggling a bit physically because his legs were trapped. I thought I had a chance here because he was feeling a bit injured and was not moving too well. I think I got a bit of luck as well and I am just happy to win.

Q) Did the wins in the first two matches for your teammates give you any psychological advantage?

Darren Pragasam: It's never easy but when I went there. I thought I have to make them (his teammates) proud. They performed so well. The least I could do was go and fight for every point.

I knew that when he (Saurav Ghosal) got close, the pressure was on him. I just took my chances and it worked today.

Q) Is Malaysia a hub of racket sports?

Darren Pragasam: It looks like we are doing very decent now. Just like India in Asia, they have got good badminton and squash players. I think we are similar countries. We might not have big players but very big hearts. That's why we can do well in any sport and this is proof that Asian players are up there.

Q) What do you do to keep yourself away from the game and take no pressure?

Darren Pragasam: I am lucky that my teammates are my closest friends. We've been friends since we were 10-11 years old and have traveled all around the world together. When we are in the room we just have fun and do things we like. We take our minds away from squash. Whenever we come here, we look at each other and try to give our best as a team.

Q) What's the advice you've been getting from your coach?

Darren Pragasam in action against Egypt's Aly Abou Eleinen (PC: Twitter/World Squash)

Darren Pragasam: He's been amazing and telling us to believe more than anything because we are not the top seeds. He tells us that we work and train hard every day so there is no reason why we shouldn't have a chance.

Q) What do you have to say about Indian players?

Darren Pragasam: I feel the recent batch of Indian players is the greatest India has ever had. Saurav is definitely one of the greatest. He is someone I look up to. He is a small player (in terms of height) competing with the biggest players on tour. It never seems a trouble for him.

Not just Saurav, he (Abhay) has been doing amazing on tour this year. Nothing away from this tournament, he has been doing great. Joshna is another legend of the sport. Tanvi has been amazing, she didn't get a chance to play today. The Indian squash is only looking upwards now and as an Asian, I can only be proud.

Q) Did you dream of defeating Saurav Ghosal?

Darren Pragasam: I said that I was lucky enough that he was a bit hurt today. I still think Saurav is still better than me and I have a long way to go definitely. I was so grateful for this opportunity and wanted to learn as much as I can from this. I can't wait to see him play more.

Q) Tell us about your eco-system in Malaysia and how do you get the support?

Darren Pragasam: I think we are very lucky. We have got an amazing institute behind us, MSN, which is our sports institute that supports us with funding and accommodation. SRAM - our Squash association has also supported is as well.

I haven't been playing well in the last few months but they still picked me for this tournament. I started playing at a young age and joined SRAM at 17 with the national team.

It's been such a journey. I can honestly say that I felt more lows than ups. This one win like this is all worth it and covers up for all the losses.

Q) Your favorite thing in Chennai?

Darren Pragasam: It's the food. I love all Indian food but I got a bit of a sweet tooth. So I am going to say payasam. My mom makes great payasam but the one here is amazing.

Poll : 0 votes