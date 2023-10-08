India’s performance in Squash at Asian Games 2023 

India was exceptional in squash at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou as they won five medals (two gold, one silver, and two bronze).

Harinder Pal Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal Karthik won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event. They defeated the Malaysian duo of Mohammad Kamal and Aifa Binti Azman 11-10, 11-10 in a thrilling final.

Dipika also settled for the bronze medal in the women’s team event after India lost 1-2 to Hong Kong. Apart from Dipika, 15-year-old Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna also took part in the women’s team event.

The 32-year-old Dipika, who is married to Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, has now taken part in the four editions of the Asian Games, and has won six medals, including one gold, one silver, and four bronze.

India shine in squash in Hangzhou Asian Games

The men’s team, comprising Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinder, clinched the gold medal. They defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final. India started with comprehensive 3-0 wins over Singapore, Qatar, and Kuwait after which they lost 1-2 to Pakistan.

But they were back to their best following their 3-0 win over Nepal. In the semis, India beat Malaysia 2-0 before they avenged their defeat against Pakistan in the final.

India also settled for the bronze medal in mixed doubles after Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh lost to Malaysia’s Kamal and Azman in the semi-final.

In the men’s singles, Ghosal settled for the silver medal after losing to Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng 1-3. Mangaonkar could not make progress beyond the second round after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue.

Joshna Chinappa also crashed out after losing to Korea’s Mingyeong Heo 1-3 in the second round. Tanvi Khanna advanced to the quarters where she lost 0-3 to Japan’s Satomi Watanabe.