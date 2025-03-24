Indian Open 2025 squash: Schedule, streaming details and everything else you need to know

India is set to host its first PSA Squash Tour world event in six years. The Indian Open 2025 gets underway today (March 24) at the Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai. It will feature 24 men and 24 women, who will compete in knockout matches, culminating in the finals on March 28.

With a prize money of US$ 38,500 up for grabs, the men's event happens to be the first Copper category tournament being held in India. The reward pool for the women's competition is US$ 15,000.

What is a copper category event?

The PSA Squash Tour world events are classified into several tiers such as Gold, Silver, Platinum etc. The Copper category was introduced in August 2024. All of these events are run and managed by PSA (Professional Squash Association).

When was the last time India hosted a PSA Squash Tour world event?

India hosted its last PSA Squash Tour world event in January 2019. It was the CCI International, also held in Mumbai. However, that event only had the men's competition.

Interestingly, in that tournament, Indian stalwart Saurav Ghoshal could not compete in the semifinal due to an injury and had to give a walkover. He will not be featuring in this event either owing to a hip injury

Who are the players to watch out for?

Leading the Indian challenge will be the man who received the aforementioned walkover in 2019 — Ramit Tandon.

Tandon is an Asian Games medalist and is seeded No. 1 for the men's competition. Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar are the other two names to keep an eye on.

The women's event will be headlined by teenage sensation Anahat Singh and top seed Akanksha Salunkhe. Veteran player and five-time Asian Games medalist Joshna Chinappa will also be featuring in the tournament.

Apart from this, the competition will also have participants from Egypt, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, France, England, Switzerland and Brazil.

Where to watch Indian Open 2025?

Indian Open 2025 will be streamed live on SquashTV (squash.tv).

Schedule for Indian Open 2025

Men's event - Round one

Fixture Date Time Mohd. Syafiq Kamal (Mas) vs Matias Knudsen (Col) 24 March 13:45 IST Spencer Lovejoy (Usa) vs Ziad Ibrahim (Egy) 24 March 13:45 IST Ivan Pervez (Esp) vs Mohamed Nasser (Egy) 24 March 15:15 IST Ameeshanraj Chandaran (Mas) vs David Bernet (Sui) 24 March 15:15 IST Suraj Kumar Chand (Ind) vs Veer Chotrani (Ind) 24 March 16:45 IST Om Semwal (Ind) vs Kareem El Torkey (Egy) 24 March 16:45 IST Diego Gobbi (Bra) vs Melvil Scianimanico (Fra) 24 March 18:15 IST Bryan Lim (Mas) vs Brice Nicolas (Fra) 24 March 18:15 IST

Ramit Tandon (Ind), Abhay Singh (Ind), Moustafa Elsirty (Egy), Karim El Hammamy (Egy), Omar Mosaad (Egy), Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy), Simon Herbert (Eng) and Velavan Senthilkumar (Ind) are seeded directly in the second round which will take place on March 25.

Women's Event - Round one

Fixture Date Time Nirupama Dubey (Ind) vs Nour Ramy (Egy) 24 March 13:00 IST Eriso Sano Herring (Jpn) vs Helen Tang (Hkg) 24 March 13:00 IST Risa Sugimoto (Jpn) vs Salma El Aify (Egy) 24 March 14:30 IST Lea Barbeau (Fra) vs Malak Fathy (Egy) 24 March 14:30 IST Nadien Elhammamy (Egy) vs Tessa ter Sluis (Ned) 24 March 16:00 IST Anjali Semwal (Ind) vs Cristina Gomez (Esp) 24 March 16:00 IST Toby Tse (Hkg) vs Tanvi Khanna (Ind) 24 March 17:30 IST Lojayn Gohary (Esp) vs Sofia Mateos (Esp) 24 March 17:30 IST

Akanksha Salunkhe (Ind), Joshna Chinappa (Ind), Wai Yjhann Au Yeong (Sgp), Anahat Singh (Ind), Ching Hei Fung (Hkg), Barb Sameh (Egy), Jacqueline Peychar (Aut) and Habiba Hani (Egy) are seeded directly in the second round which will take place on March 25.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on March 26 and March 27, respectively.

