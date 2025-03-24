  • home icon
  Indian Open 2025 squash: Schedule, streaming details and everything else you need to know

Indian Open 2025 squash: Schedule, streaming details and everything else you need to know

By Darpan Tikiya
Modified Mar 24, 2025 03:55 IST
Squash - Commonwealth Games: Day 9 - Source: Getty
Indian squash players Abhay Singh (L) and Velavan Senthilkumar (R) in action during the Commonwealth Games 2022 (Source: Getty)

India is set to host its first PSA Squash Tour world event in six years. The Indian Open 2025 gets underway today (March 24) at the Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai. It will feature 24 men and 24 women, who will compete in knockout matches, culminating in the finals on March 28.

With a prize money of US$ 38,500 up for grabs, the men's event happens to be the first Copper category tournament being held in India. The reward pool for the women's competition is US$ 15,000.

What is a copper category event?

The PSA Squash Tour world events are classified into several tiers such as Gold, Silver, Platinum etc. The Copper category was introduced in August 2024. All of these events are run and managed by PSA (Professional Squash Association).

When was the last time India hosted a PSA Squash Tour world event?

India hosted its last PSA Squash Tour world event in January 2019. It was the CCI International, also held in Mumbai. However, that event only had the men's competition.

Interestingly, in that tournament, Indian stalwart Saurav Ghoshal could not compete in the semifinal due to an injury and had to give a walkover. He will not be featuring in this event either owing to a hip injury

Who are the players to watch out for?

Leading the Indian challenge will be the man who received the aforementioned walkover in 2019 — Ramit Tandon.

Tandon is an Asian Games medalist and is seeded No. 1 for the men's competition. Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar are the other two names to keep an eye on.

The women's event will be headlined by teenage sensation Anahat Singh and top seed Akanksha Salunkhe. Veteran player and five-time Asian Games medalist Joshna Chinappa will also be featuring in the tournament.

Apart from this, the competition will also have participants from Egypt, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, France, England, Switzerland and Brazil.

Where to watch Indian Open 2025?

Indian Open 2025 will be streamed live on SquashTV (squash.tv).

Schedule for Indian Open 2025

Men's event - Round one

FixtureDateTime
Mohd. Syafiq Kamal (Mas) vs Matias Knudsen (Col) 24 March13:45 IST
Spencer Lovejoy (Usa) vs Ziad Ibrahim (Egy)24 March13:45 IST
Ivan Pervez (Esp) vs Mohamed Nasser (Egy)24 March15:15 IST
Ameeshanraj Chandaran (Mas) vs David Bernet (Sui)24 March15:15 IST
Suraj Kumar Chand (Ind) vs Veer Chotrani (Ind)24 March16:45 IST
Om Semwal (Ind) vs Kareem El Torkey (Egy)24 March16:45 IST
Diego Gobbi (Bra) vs Melvil Scianimanico (Fra)24 March18:15 IST
Bryan Lim (Mas) vs Brice Nicolas (Fra)24 March18:15 IST
Ramit Tandon (Ind), Abhay Singh (Ind), Moustafa Elsirty (Egy), Karim El Hammamy (Egy), Omar Mosaad (Egy), Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy), Simon Herbert (Eng) and Velavan Senthilkumar (Ind) are seeded directly in the second round which will take place on March 25.

Women's Event - Round one

FixtureDateTime
Nirupama Dubey (Ind) vs Nour Ramy (Egy)24 March13:00 IST
Eriso Sano Herring (Jpn) vs Helen Tang (Hkg)24 March13:00 IST
Risa Sugimoto (Jpn) vs Salma El Aify (Egy)24 March14:30 IST
Lea Barbeau (Fra) vs Malak Fathy (Egy)24 March14:30 IST
Nadien Elhammamy (Egy) vs Tessa ter Sluis (Ned)24 March16:00 IST
Anjali Semwal (Ind) vs Cristina Gomez (Esp)24 March16:00 IST
Toby Tse (Hkg) vs Tanvi Khanna (Ind)24 March17:30 IST
Lojayn Gohary (Esp) vs Sofia Mateos (Esp)24 March17:30 IST
Akanksha Salunkhe (Ind), Joshna Chinappa (Ind), Wai Yjhann Au Yeong (Sgp), Anahat Singh (Ind), Ching Hei Fung (Hkg), Barb Sameh (Egy), Jacqueline Peychar (Aut) and Habiba Hani (Egy) are seeded directly in the second round which will take place on March 25.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on March 26 and March 27, respectively.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
