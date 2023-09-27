Indian Squash Asian Games 2023 results Day 3: Both men’s and women’s teams establish dominance, remain undefeated

In a thrilling display of sheer dominance, both the Indian men's and women's squash teams had an outstanding day at the Asian Games 2023, remaining undefeated in all their matches. The men's team started the day with an explosive performance, defeating Singapore in their first outing.

Meanwhile, the women's team showcased their determination and attacking prowess by beating Pakistan in their Pool B encounter. Later in the day, the men’s team took to court once again and continued their outstanding performance, getting the better of Qatar in their second Pool A outing.

Indian women’s team results

The Indian women's squash team delivered an impressive 3-0 victory against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in their first encounter of the Asian Games 2023.

The team, composed of prodigy Anahat Singh, veteran Joshna Chinappa, and the accomplished Tanvi Khanna, secured victories in their respective matches. Anahat Singh, at just 15 years old made her Asian Games debut, setting the tone for the team by defeating Pakistan's Sadia Gul with a commanding scoreline of 11-6, 11-6, 11-3.

The experienced Joshna Chinappa, competing in her sixth Asian Games, demonstrated her class by effortlessly defeating Sadiq Ul Noor Huda with a score of 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in a match lasting only 16 minutes. Tanvi Khanna sealed the victory for India by overpowering Noor Ul Ain Ijaz with a score of 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

The Indian women's team is off to a promising start in their campaign at the Asian Games, and they hope to convert their silver from the 2018 Asian Games into gold.

Indian men’s team results

The Indian men's squash team also demonstrated their authority by securing wins in their matches against Singapore and Qatar, defeating both nations with an identical scoreline of 3-0.

In their first match against Singapore, Harinder Pal Sandhu set the pace with a hard-fought victory against Jerome Clement. He was pushed to four games, but ultimately triumphed with a score of 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7.

Saurav Ghosal, India's highest-ranked player, faced initial resistance, but comfortably defeated Samuel Kang with a score of 11-9, 11-1, 11-4. Abhay Singh completed India's convincing victory with an impressive 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 win over Marcus Phua.

In their second match of the day against Qatar, Mahesh Mangaonkar opened the tie with a victory, taking only 23 minutes to beat Ahmad Altamimi with a score of 11-7, 11-4, 11-1.

Saurav Ghosal, a six-time Asian Games veteran, faced a challenging battle, but triumphed over Abdulla Altamimi with a scoreline of 11-1, 5-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Abhay Singh once again showcased his resilience in a match that lasted over 45 minutes, defeating Syed Amjad 13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-2 and sealing the tie for India.

The men’s team will face Kuwait and Pakistan on September 27, while the women’s team will take on Nepal and Macao. The Indian squash teams are carrying the hopes of the country on their shoulders, and there are a lot of expectations from them to come back with gold medals.